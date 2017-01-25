Houston Rockets VS Boston Celtics: Game Day Preview

After an embarrassing loss to the Bucks, the Houston Rockets (26-18) are heading to Bean Town to take on Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics (12-8).

Through 48 games, the Houston Rockets have made themselves a dark horse for that elusive NBA title. However, after losing five of the last eight, some must wonder if the Rockets have surpassed their potential for the season.

Following a hard fought 127-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Rockets are looking to return to their winning ways in Bean Town. The TD Garden awaits as they prepare to take on their East Conference rival Boston Celtics, Wednesday night at 6:30 CST.

While the Rockets may have an advantage entering tonight’s game, the Celtics will not be an easy win for Houston. As a team whose success relies heavily on their 3-point shot, the Rockets may have to change their game plan against the Celtics.

Following an embarrassing loss to the Washington Wizards, the Celtics have been in a little funk of their own. They are on a three-game losing streak while trying to regain their Eastern Conference dominance.

The Celtics are one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. As of Wednesday, they rank ninth, holding their opponents 3-point percentage to 35.2 % percent.

The one player the Rockets will need a defensive plan for is Isaiah Thomas. Sure, Al Horford is always a tough match-up for opponents. But, the Celtics will only go as far as the 5’9″ point guard can take them.

Thomas is having a career year across the board. He ranks second in the league in scoring (28.9 points) and is averaging 6.2 assists, but sits outside the top 25 in average minutes played.

The Rockets will need a lot out signature defender Patrick Beverley. Thomas’s quickness may cause a huge problem for Beverley, though.

In their previous contest the Celtics on Dec 6th, James Harden led the Rockets to a 107-106 victory. Houston has now won six of their past seven games against Boston and hopes to continue the streak.

Against one of the best defensive teams in the league, the Rockets may have another rough night shooting from behind the arc. However, Houston should still be able to come away with a win. The Celtics may not have enough offense power to keep up with the Rockets.

Be sure and follow Space City Scoop as our new team of writers keep you up to date on all things Rockets.

Tip-off will be at 6:30 CT and on RTSW.

This article originally appeared on