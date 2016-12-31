Houston Rockets take advantage of short handed Clippers

The Houston Rockets rout the undermanned LA Clippers

When the Houston Rockets put up a season high, 74 points at the half, you knew it was going to be a long night for the Clippers. The Rockets offense erupted and by the time it was all said and done, the final score was 140-116. The final tally also being a season high for the Rockets.

James Harden was doing “James Harden” like things and nearly had a double/double by the end of the first. The Beard finished with 30 points (2 triples), 13 rebounds, 10 dimes, 5 steals, and 1 block. Harden recorded his seventh triple-double of the season as the Rockets now have won three straight. In fact, with this win the Rockets have now won 14 games in the month of December, setting a new franchise record. Yea, we are doin’ well Red Nation.



For the Clippers sake, they did try to muster a third quarter comeback behind Raymond Felton and DeAndre Jordan. But, even with their combined 32 points in the quarter, it wasn’t enough. The basketball gods decided it was just not LA’s night. This was clearly evident when a rather comical series of events triggered the ejections of both Coach Rivers and his son, Austin Rivers.

Adding to the defeat was Montrezl Harrell giving Jordan fits on both sides of the court. He finished with a season high 29 points, 3 rebounds, 3 dimes, 1 steal, and 1 block. He also shot 9-11 from the free throw line. We have written about his maturation many times here at Space City Scoop, but it really is amazing to see him develop so quickly.

As a fan, it’s hard not to get excited for these Houston Rockets and the things these athletes are doing on the court. In a year where many things didn’t seem to make sense in this world, it’s quite comforting being able to find solace in a game.

Be sure and follow Space City Scoop as the Rockets take on the Knicks this evening. Hopefully, we can celebrate New Year’s with a perfect week.

