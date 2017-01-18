Houston Rockets Recap: Rockets Bounce Back Vs Bucks

James Harden scores 38 points, eight assists, and six rebounds as the Houston Rockets bounce back against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Houston Rockets 111 Milwaukee Bucks 92

Coming off an embarrassing loss to the Miami Heat, the Houston Rockets bounced back to their winning ways against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night at the Toyota Center. With the win, the Rockets move within four games behind the Golden Sate Warriors for first place in the West.

Although Houston was able to come out on the winning side, this was an ugly win for the Rockets. After shooting 23.1 percent from 3-point in their previous game, it seemed as if Houston have yet to shake off their shooting woes.

Despite leading 52-39 at the half, their 13 point lead did not summarize Houston’s first half struggles. The Rockets shot 4-for-20 in the first half from behind at arc. Which included missing their first eight shots taken during the first quarter.

The Bucks took advantage of Houston’s early struggles taking a 27-22 lead after the first quarter. Milwaukee’s early dominance was largely thanks to their rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Rockets had no answer for Antetokounmpo as he scored 12 points in the first 12 minutes. Along with the Greek Freak, Houston had a tough time defending Milwaukee’s size. A huge piece of the Rockets’ defensive problems came during the third quarter.

The Bucks cut the Rockets lead to five after a personal run led by Antetokounmpo. Thankfully, an 8-0 run led by James Harden helped put the Rockets up 79-65 heading into the fourth.

With six minutes remaining in the fourth, James Harden put the finishes touches on the game while hitting a straightaway 3-pointer. The basket gave Houston another 13 point lead as Harden shimmied his shoulders down the court celebrating.

After having his worst performance of the season, Eric Gordon bounced back shooting 7-for-17 from 3-point range and finishing with 25 points. Rising star Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in the loss with 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.

Following the win, the Houston Rockets will look to start another winning streak, Friday, against the Golden State Warriors.

