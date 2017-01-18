Houston Rockets Recap: Heat Burn Rockets to a Win

James Harden’s 13th triple-double of the season was not enough as the Houston Rockets fell to the Miami Heat.

Coming off one of their best performances of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets failed to continue their winning ways against the Miami Heat Tuesday night at the American Airlines Arena.

Houston Rockets 103 Miami Heat 109

After losing three of their last four games, some have to wonder if the Rockets are becoming the team everyone predicted at the start of the season.

Although Houston came in with one of the top offenses in the league, they didn’t play like it last night. The Rockets are a good team, but missing 39 threes would doom anybody to a loss.

James Harden led the way with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. He seemed as if he was the only player who came ready to play. He shot 12-for-30 from the field and got his 13th triple-double of the season, thanks to an uncontested dunk by Montrezl Harrell with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Clint Capela returned to the lineup after missing 15 games due to a small fibula fracture in his left knee. As expected, Capela was a nonfactor in his first game back. He only played in 9 minutes and was held scoreless in the game.

To add insult to injury, Houston was without Ryan Anderson who had the flu. Eric Gordon also reportedly tweaked his ankle during the game, which will make tonight’s game tough.

Led by Goran Dragic with 21 points and eight assists, the Heat rallied to their first home victory since January 1st. Along with finding no answers for Dragic, Hassan Whiteside dominated the paint with 14 points and 15 rebounds in Miami’s win.

Following the loss, the Houston Rockets will look to bounce back Wednesday, against the Milwaukee Bucks in Houston.

