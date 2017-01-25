Houston Rockets Fantasy Outlook 1.24.17

Analyzing our Houston Rockets to help make the most of your fantasy team

The harsh realities of an NBA season will test even the most loyal of fans. Unexpected losses, players under performing, and ill advised substitutions all will have you screaming at the TV like a mad man. Over the years, the Houston Rockets have driven me to that point many times over. And this was before fantasy basketball. But, the beauty of it all, is the connection felt between player and fan. This bond is what makes the game feel real to us. Ball is life and the artistry of these athletes deserves appreciation. This is what fantasy sports allows us to do.

To that end, this abbreviated Fantasy Outlook will take a glance at some of the Rockets last few games and see who has put numbers. These players may or may not be available on your waiver wire, but that doesn’t mean you can’t target them through trade.

Let’s start with the Rocket who needs no introduction and if you were lucky enough to draft him congrats.

“The Beard” continues “Bearding”

James Harden continues to be the engine that pushes these Houston Rockets. However, in the last five games Houston is 2-3. The recent adjustments teams have made while defending Harden, is just one of the reasons for the current slump. Another reason is obviously the missing players from the starting lineup. But, what seems to be most telling, is the Rockets poor shooting from beyond the arc. The Beard and company have all fallen off from where they started the season a few months ago, percentage wise at least. In fantasy terms though, James Harden is still the top fantasy option.

Over the last week Harden has averaged 30 points (2.8 triples), 8 boards, 10.2 dimes, 2 steals, 1 block, and 6.4 TO’s per game. Though he is trailing Westbrook in the triple-double category, he is leading the NBA with 39 double-doubles.



As the season progresses, Harden continues to show everyone how wrong they were about him and the Houston Rockets. Hopefully at season’s end, Harden will have earned the accolades he so rightfully deserves.

As a whole, the Rockets are a fantasy owner’s dream. Each player is putting up value and contributing in one way or another. In saying that, the next Rocket we discuss will be Clint Capela and his recent return from injury.

Clint Capela works his way back to form

Prior to his injury, Capela and Harden worked the pick and roll to perfection. The lobs were a thing of beauty as Clint tried to bring down the rim with each dunk. In attacking the rim, this allowed the spacing needed for Houston’s shooters to let it fly. He may not be all the way back to form yet, but in the loss against the Warriors he reminded people why he was so vital to Houston’s success. Clint finished with 22 points, 12 boards, 1 dime, 1 steal, and 1 block.



Now obviously the loss to Golden State hurt, but the end goal is getting Caplea back in shape. Because of his conditioning, the Rockets have been slow in plugging him back into the starting line up. Only 74% owned, I guess people forgot he was almost averaging a double-double and a couple of blocks per game. Go make sure he’s not lingering on your waiver.

As of late, Houston has come out firing blanks and have had to play from behind on most nights. This is a worrisome trend, especially as we approach the post season. Despite that, with the All Star game drawing closer, some much needed rest should get our guys back in line. In addition, the schedule also eases up, so Red Nation should expect big things from the group. In the fantasy world and reality.

Be sure and follow Space City Scoop as the Rockets take on Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics tomorrow.

