Houston Rockets End 10-game Winning Streak vs Spurs-Player Grades

James Harden’s strong night not enough as Spurs snaps Houston Rockets’ 10-game winning streak.

Houston Rockets 100 San Antonio Spurs 102

Following an overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Houston Rockets saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of their I-10 rivals San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, at the Toyota Center.

Despite coming into the game with the league’s longest winning streak, many gave the Rockets less of a chance to defeat the Spurs. Mostly due to the factor that this was the first game Houston would play with their starting center Clint Capela.

Although James Harden came out on fire scoring 11 points and dishing two assists, the Rockets found themselves down 26-24 after the first quarter. And after allowing San Antonio to score 26 points in the second, the Rockets trailed 52-45 at the half.

Despite shooting a miserable 3-for-19 from beyond the arc, it was not long before the Rockets found their mojo in the second half. Houston opened the third quarter on a 17-2 run. Behind 10 third quarter points by Harden, Houston outscored San Antonio 33-19 to give them a 78-71 lead into the fourth.

Although the Rockets would see their lead increase to 13 with four minutes remaining in the fourth, turnovers and ill-advised shots allowed the Spurs to outscore Houston 19-4 to seal a win.

Rockets Starting Frontcourt

Nene Hilario C, Houston Rockets B In the absence of Clint Capela, Nene had his most productive game of the season. He provided the Rockets with a solid scorer on the low post and a defensive presence on defense. 10 points, 7 rebounds, Plus/Minus (+9)

Ryan Anderson PF, Houston Rockets D Defending LaMarcus Aldridge took a toll on Ryan Anderson. Which means, it was a game he may want to forget. He had a rough night shooting and never found his groove in the game. 7 points, 6 rebounds, Plus/Minus (-9)

Trevor Ariza SF, Houston Rockets A Trevor Ariza had another tough defensive assignment in Kawhi Leonard. And do not be fooled by his total points, Ariza did a great job defending the 2014 Finals MVP. Most of Leonard’s points came when guarded by another defender or from the charity line. Offensively, one of his most productive nights of the season. 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, Plus/Minus (+2)

Rockets Starting Backcourt

Patrick Beverley SG, Houston Rockets B- Not a good night on the offensive end, yet it was the little things that get overlook that made this an affected game for Patrick Beverley. 4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals. Plus/Minus (-10)

James Harden PG, Houston Rockets A Every moment of every game James Harden is building his case for MVP. If the Spurs thought they had problems defending Harden in the first half, the second was even tougher. After dropping 16 points in the first half, Harden went on a personal hot streak scoring 10 points in the third to give Houston the lead. While he fell back to earth with his fourth quarter struggles, this game proved how great James Harden really is. 31 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, Plus/Minus (+1)

Best Bench/Opponent

Sam Dekker SF, Houston Rockets A It was a solid performance for the Rockets’ bench as a whole. However, Sam Dekker stood out the most. While on the floor, Dekker provided the Rockets with a consistent scorer and rebounder in the low post. 10 points, 7 rebounds, Plus/Minus (+6)

Kawhi Leonard SF, San Antonio Spurs A+ In their first season without Tim Duncan, the Spurs looks like a team who have not lost a step. And much of the credit goes to their 2014 MVP Kawhi Lenard. He had a tough night on the offensive end thanks to the tenacious defense by Trevor Ariza. Yet, when the Spurs needed someone to step up late in the fourth, it was the defensive performance and late game scoring that helped the Spurs complete their comeback. 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, Plus/Minus (+0)

With a 10-game winning streak behind them, the Houston Rockets will lock to bounce back Wednesday, against the Phoenix Suns.

Enjoy the season Red Nation and be sure to stay connected with Space City Scoop as our amazing team of writers keep you on top of all things Houston Rockets.

This article originally appeared on