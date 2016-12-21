Houston Rockets End 10-game Winning Streak vs Spurs-Player Grades
James Harden’s strong night not enough as Spurs snaps Houston Rockets’ 10-game winning streak.
Following an overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Houston Rockets saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of their I-10 rivals San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, at the Toyota Center.
Despite coming into the game with the league’s longest winning streak, many gave the Rockets less of a chance to defeat the Spurs. Mostly due to the factor that this was the first game Houston would play with their starting center Clint Capela.
Although James Harden came out on fire scoring 11 points and dishing two assists, the Rockets found themselves down 26-24 after the first quarter. And after allowing San Antonio to score 26 points in the second, the Rockets trailed 52-45 at the half.
Despite shooting a miserable 3-for-19 from beyond the arc, it was not long before the Rockets found their mojo in the second half. Houston opened the third quarter on a 17-2 run. Behind 10 third quarter points by Harden, Houston outscored San Antonio 33-19 to give them a 78-71 lead into the fourth.
Although the Rockets would see their lead increase to 13 with four minutes remaining in the fourth, turnovers and ill-advised shots allowed the Spurs to outscore Houston 19-4 to seal a win.
Rockets Starting Frontcourt
Nene Hilario
C, Houston Rockets
B
Ryan Anderson
PF, Houston Rockets
D
Trevor Ariza
SF, Houston Rockets
A
Rockets Starting Backcourt
Patrick Beverley
SG, Houston Rockets
B-
James Harden
PG, Houston Rockets
A
Best Bench/Opponent
Sam Dekker
SF, Houston Rockets
A
Kawhi Leonard
SF, San Antonio Spurs
A+
With a 10-game winning streak behind them, the Houston Rockets will lock to bounce back Wednesday, against the Phoenix Suns.
Enjoy the season Red Nation and be sure to stay connected with Space City Scoop as our amazing team of writers keep you on top of all things Houston Rockets.
