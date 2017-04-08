Rockets power dancer gets surprise proposal from returning Air Force boyfriend

Andrew Lynch

Take note, potential fiancés of the world: This is the only acceptable in-arena marriage proposal.

Rockets power dancer Casey thought she was about to end up on the receiving end of a trampoline dunk from Houston mascot Clutch. She was prepared for the worst. Instead, after being blindfolded and misled, she looked down to see her boyfriend on one knee:

The shock of the moment knocked her off her feet:

But she recovered nicely to say yes. Congratulations to the newly engaged couple — and shout out to Clutch for the assist.