Houston Rockets Allow 127 Points in Loss to Bucks

The Houston Rockets were in position to win during the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over too many times when it mattered, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The good thing about the Houston Rockets’ second and final matchup against Milwaukee Bucks was that the team shot the ball well. Before the outing in Milwaukee, the Rockets had shot over 40% from beyond the arc just once in seven games. Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, the team hit over 50% of their shots overall and exactly 40% from three.

However, the Houston defense clearly faltered, allowing an egregious 127 points from the sub-.500 Bucks. The Greek Freak had his way with whomever guarded him, putting up 31 points on 11/17 shooting. Nine of those points came within the final 4:16, putting the Rockets away for good.

There was a point in the fourth quarter where the Rockets allowed the Bucks to go on a 11-0 run in less than two minutes. During that run, James Harden, Eric Gordon, and Ryan Anderson all turned the ball over once. As a team, Houston turned the ball over 21 times.

All things considered, this game was one that was very winnable. When it mattered down the stretch, the Rockets fell apart and played poorly. They’ve now lost 5 of their last 8 games, falling three full games behind the San Antonio Spurs in the standings.

The Beard still managed to put together a good stat line, with 26 points on 10 shots, along with 12 dimes and 9 boards. Patrick Beverley scored 18 on 70% shooting, but curiously was a -25 on the night. Anderson finally kicked the flu, putting up 16 points while going 6/11 from the field.

The most notable stat from the night had to be Corey Brewer‘s plus/minus of -22. It’s not as bad as Beverley’s, but he only played 6 minutes. During his short time on the court, he accrued one foul and one turnover, missing his only shot attempt.

Brewer was once a quality role player due to his athleticism, but that is starting to fade with age. In short, he hasn’t been very good this season.

After a day of rest, the Rockets take on the Boston Celtics on the road on Wednesday. They beat the Celts the last time they met, but it was a nail biter. That matchup won’t be one to miss.

