Houdini Links: Stories around the League for Celtics Fans

NBA All Go-To-War Team: The Unbalanced

I thought this was a cool take on some of the toughest players in the NBA. The Unbalanced is a great site because most of their pieces are “Hot Takes” backed up by statistical evidence. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the starting point guard for the team.

Green Envy: What Pistons Fans Said: CelticsLife.com

I always enjoy reading these. When you’re watching a game, don’t you wonder what the fans of the other team is saying? This brings the most entertaining tweets from opposing fans together in a great way.

The 2017 Draft Class is Stronger than 2003: The Unbalanced

Since the Celtics own the Nets’ first round pick, and that it looks like it will be in the top 3, I thought it would be cool to share a piece on this year’s class. Check this one out to see how the 2017 class is better than the legendary 2003 class that included James, Wade, Anthony, and Bosh.

Why Can’t the Celtics compete AND Rebuild?: CelticsBlog

This is a cool story about the status quo of the NBA and how the Celtics are breaking it. Boston is a really good team with the same assets of a terrible one. So why should they trade key players just to keep up with Cleveland? They’ll pass Cleveland soon enough if they keep the picks.

Isaiah Thomas refuses to be SHORTchanged: The Unbalanced

Here we have a cool story about how Isaiah Thomas keeps surpassing new limits that doubters place on him. There are a couple bold statements I’m sure Celtics fans would enjoy.

