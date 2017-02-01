Hornets at Warriors live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors could be without point guard Stephen Curry again as they take on the Charlotte Hornets at home on Wednesday night.

At 41-7, the Golden State Warriors sit comfortably atop the NBA with the best record. As the teams behind them stumble a bit, the Warriors seem to get better. After defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in a tough battle without Stephen Curry on the road, Golden State could be without him again when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

If anyone wants to see the Warriors and Hornets do battle on Wednesday night, the game can be seen on TV on CSN Bay Area and the NBA League Pass for those that are out of market. A live stream option via the NBA League Pass will require a subscription to the service. Here’s all the details you need to know in order to watch the Warriors go for their 42nd win of the season.

Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: CSNBA, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

The Hornets have had quite the roller coaster of a season. While Kemba Walker is making his first All-Star appearance, the team has gone up and down the standings in the playoff chase in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte is trying to hold onto a playoff spot and they have a tough task ahead of them with the Warriors. Golden State was able to pull out a tough win over the Hornets last week in Charlotte after Kevin Durant came alive.

Curry hit a couple of huge threes to clinch the win. Not having Curry would make things tough for Golden State. Despite battling the flu, Curry has been playing his best stretch of basketball recently.

His ridiculous performance over the Clippers on Saturday night served as a reminder of why he is a back-to-back MVP. He will see how he feels before the game. The Warriors still have more than enough star power to get this thing done at home.

One area that could be key again is the young players off the bench. Patrick McCaw, James Michael McAdoo could really help themselves with some big nights while head coach Steve Kerr tries to get his guys some rest.

Will it be the Warriors with yet another win at home? Or will the Hornets pull the upset against a team that could be without their star point guard again? A win would be a nice way to get started on the week ahead for Golden State.

This article originally appeared on