Hornets at Spurs live stream: How to watch online

One of the biggest games in the NBA on Saturday night will be between the Charlotte Hornets (20-17) and the San Antonio Spurs (29-7). The two teams will get underway from the AT&T Center in San Antonio will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Carolinas. FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription, so it’s not free.

Charlotte enters play at 20-17 on the year and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets trail the Atlanta Hawks (20-16) by half a game in the Southeast Division standings. Charlotte lost its most recent game on the road Thursday night to the Detroit Pistons, 115-114. If only that Marco Belinelli three-point attempt at the buzzer would have counted…The Hornets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 and are 8-10 this season away from the Spectrum Center.

San Antonio enters play at 29-7 on the year and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (29-9) by a game in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio has won two in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10, and is 12-4 at the AT&T Center this season.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

TV Info: FSSE, FSSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Spurs will be laying a whopping 11.5 points at home to the visiting Hornets. The moneylines for this game are San Antonio -650 and Charlotte +500. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209 points.

San Antonio is laying a ton of points at home to the visiting Hornets. Not sure the Spurs will cover, but do expect them to win this game convincingly.

