Hornets at Pistons live stream: How to watch online

The Detroit Pistons (16-21) will host the Charlotte Hornets (20-16) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on tap for Thursday, Jan. 5. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Charlotte Hornets (20-16) and the Detroit Pistons (16-21). Tipoff from The Palace at Auburn Hills will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Carolinas. FOX Sports Detroit will have the telecast in the Greater Detroit area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Charlotte enters play at 20-16 on the year and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets lead the Atlanta Hawks (19-16) by half a game in the Southeast Division standings. Charlotte won its most recent game over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, 123-112. The Hornets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 8-9 on the road this season.

Detroit enters play at 16-21 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-8) by 11.5 games in the Central Division standings. Detroit lost its most recent game to the division rival Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, 121-116. The Pistons have gone 2-8 in their last 10 and are 9-9 at home this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Venue: The Palace at Auburn Hills

TV Info: FSSE, FSDT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Pistons will be laying four points at home to the visiting Hornets. The associated moneylines for this game are Detroit -175 and Charlotte +155. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 204.5 points.

Take the Hornets getting points in this game. Detroit hasn’t had a strong home-court advantage this season and have been reeling of late. Charlotte has cooled off a tad in recent weeks, but look for the Hornets to win this game on the road.

