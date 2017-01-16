Hornets at Celtics live stream: How to watch online

The Boston Celtics (25-15) will host the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) and the Boston Celtics (25-15). Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Charlotte area. Comcast SportsNet New England will carry the game in the Greater Boston area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Charlotte enters play at 20-20 on the year and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets trail the Atlanta Hawks (23-17) by three games in the Southeast Division standings. Charlotte has lost four games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10, and is 8-13 away from the Spectrum Center this season.

Boston enters play at 25-15 on the year and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics trail the Toronto Raptors (27-13) by two games in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston has two in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, and is 12-6 at the TD Garden this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TV Info: FSSE, CSNE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Celtics will be laying five points at home to the visiting Hornets. The associated moneylines for this game are Boston -227 and Charlotte +175. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 216 points.

Boston should win this game at home. Charlotte has been reeling of late and is not a strong team away from the Spectrum Center. Boston will be victorious and cover the five-point spread.

