Hornets at Bulls live stream: How to watch online

The Chicago Bulls (16-18) will host the Charlotte Hornets (19-15) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on tap for Monday, Jan. 2. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Charlotte Hornets (19-15) and the Chicago Bulls (16-18). Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Carolinas. Comcast SportsNet Chicago will carry the game in the Greater Chicago area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Charlotte enters play at 19-15 on the season and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets lead the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) by a game in the Southeast Division standings. Charlotte lost its most recent game to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, 121-109. The Hornets have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 8-8 away from the Spectrum Center this year.

Chicago enters play at 16-18 on the season and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cavaliers (25-7) by 10 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago has lost two in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10, and is 10-7 at the United Center this year.

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

TV Info: NBA TV, FSSE, CSNC

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, this game will be a pick ’em. The associated moneylines for this game are Charlotte -110 and Chicago -110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 203 points.

Chicago plays decently at home and Charlotte has had its issues away from the Spectrum Center in 2016-17. The Hornets might be the better team, but this feels like a game that the Bulls find a way to win on their home court.

This article originally appeared on