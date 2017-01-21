Highs and Lows: Sacramento Kings Lose Tight One In Chicago

As Kings’ commentator Grant Napear would say, “We had ourselves a DANDY!”. Unfortunately, the exciting match ended in favor of the Chicago Bulls as the Sacramento Kings lost by a score of 102-99.

Listed down below are the highs and lows that happened in tonight’s game pertaining to the Kings.

HIGHS

DeMarcus Cousins: Second-scoring option? Who needs one when you have DeMarcus Cousins on the team? I’m kidding of course. The multiple All-Star does it again for the Kings as he recorded a colossal 42 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks for the night. He continues on a gamely basis to showcase his incredible value as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

Perimeter Defense: Granted the Bulls are the worst three-point shooting team in the league, but the Kings did a solid job in their perimeter defense. For the game, the Bulls only made a total of six three-pointers, which allowed the Kings to keep the game close until the end.

Ty Lawson: Ty Lawson showcased another solid outing for the Sacramento Kings. Coming off the bench, Lawson was able to score 8 points while dishing out 6 assists for the game. As the season has progressed, Lawson has gotten better since wearing purple. He is making a stronger case by the game that he is the best point guard on his team.

LOWS:

Stopping the 1-2 Punch: The pair of Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were excellent tonight. The Kings had no answer for the Bulls’ two best players as they recorded 53 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocks as a tandem. The pair also played big for their team in the final minutes of the game.

Excessive Fouling: The Kings recorded a whopping 23 fouls for the game. As a result, the Kings sent the Bulls to the free-throw line a total of 33 times in which the Bulls made 28 of their attempts.

Rebounding: For a second straight game, the Kings were outrebounded by their opponents. For tonight, the Bulls outrebounded the Kings by a score of 48-40. The Kings were also outmatched in offensive rebounds as the Bulls beat them by a score of 14-9.

