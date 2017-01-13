Highs and Lows: Sacramento Kings Fall Short To Cleveland

The Sacramento Kings get back to the lost column tonight as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated them by a score of 120-108. Listed down below are the highs and lows that happened in tonight’s game pertaining to the Kings.

HIGHS

DeMarcus Cousins: DeMarcus Cousins continues to be the best player on the Sacramento Kings. For the night, the big man scored 26 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and distributed 11 assists. Tonight’s performance by DeMarcus shows how valuable he is on the Kings. Without his services tonight, the Kings would have lost by a landslide.

Ty Lawson: Ty Lawson was a huge spark plug for the Kings. Coming off the bench, Lawson recorded 17 points and 4 assists for the night. Sacramento struggled early in this game, but Lawson’s performance helped the Kings comeback to keep the game close in the later stages of the game.

Team Shooting: Going up against a solid defensive team in the Cavaliers, the Kings did a solid job in the putting the ball in the bucket. Overall shooting numbers for the Kings tonight: 52.5% from the floor, 36% from the three-point line, and 78.9% from the free-throw line.

LOWS

Turnovers: Turnovers continue to create havoc for Sacramento. Usually averaging around 13.4 turnovers per night, Sacramento as a collective whole found a way to lose the ball a whopping 21 times today. Turnovers have played a part in the Kings’ struggles this season. It frequently causes the offense to stagnant which loses valuable momentum for the Kings on a gamely basis.

Perimeter Defense: Another Achilles heel for the Kings. On average, the Kings allow their opponents to shoot 38% from the perimeter, but tonight Cleveland was able to make an outstanding 40.5% from the area led by Iman Shumpert and Kyle Korver. Once the Kings can start to defend the three-point line efficiently is when spectators can start to see the defense for Sacramento improve.

Stopping The Big 3: The trio of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love had themselves a ball tonight. The final stat line for the group of three: 57 points, 23 rebounds, 21 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. The Kings needed to at least maintain the Big 3 of Cleveland tonight, but unfortunately, they steamrolled past the Kings’ defense in tonight’s matchup.

This article originally appeared on