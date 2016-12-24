Highs and Lows: Sacramento Kings Complete Comeback In Minny

The Sacramento Kings tonight have won their third straight game with another comeback victory, this time against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 109-105. Listed down are the highs and lows that happened tonight pertaining to the purple and white.

Highs

Stopping Wiggins: When playing against Sacramento, Andrew Wiggins has averaged 25.4 points per game in his career. Tonight, the Kings were able to prevent the future Minnesota star from getting hot as Wiggins finished the game scoring just 15 points on 6-19 shooting from the floor.

DeMarcus Cousins: The All-Star big man for Sacramento continues to be dominant on the hardwood. To finish tonight’s game, Cousins was able to record 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 13-24 from the floor. In this last week, Cousins has been a complete monster as he has averaged a whopping 35.3 points per game.

Bench Production: The bench for Sacramento tonight played a solid game as they displayed a great balance between offense and defense. For the game, the final stat line for the Kings’ reserves was 45 points, 9 assists, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. The bench continues to become a major asset for the Kings during their current win streak and may have to continue that efficiency for the Kings to succeed.

Lows

Stopping LaVine: The Minnesota Timberwolves have a bevy a young talent on their squad, but the player that probably gets the least recognition from the bunch is Zach LaVine. But that would be different tonight.

For the game, LaVine’s stroke was pure fire as he had the hot hand throughout the entire game. To finish the game, Lavine scored a whopping 40 points while shooting 13-21 from the floor and 7-12 from the three-point line.

Darren Collison/Arron Afflalo: Tonight was rough for Darren Collison and Arron Afflalo on the offensive end. Overall, the duo of guards scored a total of 5 points while shooting 2-9 from the court and 1-3 from the perimeter.

Perimeter Defense: What kept Minnesota in this game was their ability to make perimeter shots. Led by Zach LaVine and Ricky Rubio, the Timberwolves finished the game making 37.5% (12-32) of their three-pointers.

Minnesota’s ability to make the long ball helped them gain momentum in the early stages of the game, however, when it mattered, Minnesota struggled to make shots in crunch time.

