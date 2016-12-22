High and Lows: Sacramento Kings Comeback To Stifle The Jazz

The Sacramento Kings completed the comeback victory tonight against the Utah Jazz by a score of 94-93. Listed down below are the highs and lows that happened in tonight’s game pertaining to the purple and white.

Highs

Bench Production: The bench for Sacramento tonight played a well-balanced game. Players like Ty Lawson and Arron Afflalo were able to anchor the offense for the Kings’ reserves while Garrett Temple and Willie Cauley-Stein contributed to the defense. Altogether the Kings’ second unit players finished the game recording 49 points, 7 assists, 23 rebounds, and 2 blocks for the night.

Perimeter Shooting: The Kings did a solid job in making their shots from beyond the arc. Led by Garrett Temple and Anthony Tolliver, Sacramento finished the night making 10 out of their 21 three-point shots attempted. The Kings also made 45.9% of their overall shots from the floor (yay) and 66.7% of their shots from the free-throw line (nay).

Limiting Turnovers: The Kings for a consecutive game did well in protecting the basketball on the offensive end. The purple and white tonight finished the game recording just 10 turnovers for the night, which is lower than their seasonal average (13.6).

Lows

Slow Start: The Kings continue to start games off slow against their opponents. To end the first quarter of tonight’s game, the Kings trailed by 7 points and then when halftime came along they trailed by 10 points. For the last two games the Kings have been able to recover from their slow starts, but they need to solve this problem before it starts costing them games.

Guarding Hayward: The Kings had no answer tonight for guarding Gordon Hayward. The star player for Utah was able to score 28 points and grab 10 rebounds for the night while shooting 50% from the floor and 40% from the perimeter.

The Stifle Tower: Rudy Gobert remains to be a nuisance for the Kings on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Gobert was able to score 17 points off shooting 66% from the floor. On the defensive side of the ball, Gobert grabbed a total of 14 rebounds and was able to swat 3 blocks for the night. He also was able to give DeMarcus Cousins fits tonight whenever the All-Star big would try to score in the interior of the court.

