Henderson Hip Thrusts Nik Stauskas Into Spotlight

stauWe’ve watched the improvement of Canadian Nik Stauskas so far this season. But with recent news of Gerald Henderson‘s hip injury, Stauskas will carry the load at shooting guard

Philadelphia 76ers Gerald Henderson is the soul of the Philadelphia 76ers. He is the player who gets angry and focused when the team loses ground in the closing minutes. He is the one who makes it very difficult for his opponent when the game is on the line. Right now, he is the one who cannot play due to soreness in his hip. And so, the Philadelphia 76ers must turn to Nik Stauskas to carry the load for the team at shooting guard.

Practice update:

•Embiid (rest) will not play at Utah, scheduled to play at Denver

•Henderson (left hip) will not play at Utah, Denver — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) December 28, 2016

The Philadelphia 76ers are as battered as any NBA team on the injury front right now, and have been for several years. From the moment the team traded for Nerlens Noel, out for a season with an ACL injury, the team has never been at the full 15 man strength as allowed by the NBA. Noel, Embiid and now Simmons have all taken their place on the bench, rehabilitating injuries, while the team limps forward without them.

Tough Timing

The timing of this could not come at a more controversial time, however. Stauskas is himself coming out of a knee injury. The knee injury likely took him out of games against the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

#NBA #76ers

Nik Stauskas (knee) is out for Sunday’s game vs Brooklyn (day to day).@NStauskas11 — OwnersBox NBA (@OwnersBoxNBA) December 18, 2016

On top of the injury, we had noticed a drop in Stauskas’ production in December 2016. He was on a tear in the early part of the season. But from the point December arrived, Stauskas’ struggles returned.

Now, as December 2016 fades into 2017, the Philadelphia 76ers need Stauskas to step up. Will he be able to do so? He certainly has the motivation, and now the opportunity.

Abandoned By Kings

Nik Stauskas was part of the 2015 blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings. You may recall that trade as somewhat one-sided, and it was. It was the way things seemed to go under former president Sam Hinkie: absorb overpaid veteran contracts and earn prospects and draft picks.

“At the end of the day does a part of you say it sucks that a team gave up on? Yeah. I guess so. No one wants to be given up on. But at the same time, I think they did me a favor by sending me here. So I’m not really mad about it.”- Stauskas in interview with Keith Pompey, Philly.com

In their lone meeting this year, Stauskas put up four points and 19 minutes against his former team. While not the way he would have liked that to go, it exemplifies the type of December he is having.

At first, Nik Stauskas must dig down to the place where his dreams of playing basketball originated. At the same time, he must answer the call of perseverance, of how badly does he want this. Finally, he must ignore the fear of failure, and hitch all of his efforts upon his dreams of success.

Perhaps working out into the wee hours, and on Christmas day, is the sign that he already has done that. Philly fans love the emergence of a young player on the team. But he has to WANT it.

Here is your chance Nik. Let’s see what you got.

This article originally appeared on