Heat at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-26) will host the Miami Heat (11-26) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Friday, Jan. 6. One of those games will be between the Miami Heat (11-26) and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-26). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Sun will have the telecast in the Greater Miami area. Time Warner will have the telecast in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Miami enters play at 11-26 on the year and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat trail the Atlanta Hawks (20-16) by 9.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Miami won its most recent game on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, 107-102. The Heat have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are 6-13 away from AmericanAirlines Arena this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 13-26 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (31-5) by a whopping 19.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles lost its most recent game on the road to the Portland Trail Blazers last night, 118-109. The Lakers have gone 2-8 in their last 10 and are 8-10 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 6

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: SUN, TWSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be laying 3.5 points to the visiting Heat. The associated moneylines for this game are Los Angeles -170 and Miami +150. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 210 points.

Not saying the Heat will win, but take Miami getting points. Los Angeles is a young team coming off a back-to-back. Playing in Portland is hard and Miami should be ready for the Lakers when the arrive in Los Angeles on Friday.

This article originally appeared on