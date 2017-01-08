Heat at Clippers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-14) will host the Miami Heat (11-27) on Sunday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Sunday, Jan. 8. One of those games will be between the Miami Heat (11-27) and the Los Angeles Clippers (25-14). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Sun will have the telecast in the Greater Miami area. Prime Ticket will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Miami enters play at 11-27 on the year and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat trail the Atlanta Hawks (21-16) by 10.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Miami lost its most recent game on the road Friday night to the Los Angeles Lakers, 127-100. The Heat have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are 6-14 away from AmericanAirlines Arena this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 25-14 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (31-6) by seven games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has won three in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 13-6 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: SUN, PT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Clippers will be laying 10 points at home to the visiting Heat. The associated monyelines for this game are Los Angeles -500 and Miami +375. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 207.5 points.

The Clippers have played better recently. Look for them to protect their home court, cover, and beat the Heat easily on Sunday evening.

