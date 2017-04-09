Hawks seal 10th straight playoff appearance when Bulls lose
ATLANTA (AP) After two impressive victories, the Atlanta Hawks clinched their 10th consecutive playoff appearance Saturday when Chicago lost at Brooklyn.
The Hawks (41-38) have the longest active postseason streak in the Eastern Conference and the second-longest in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs, who have made the playoffs 20 years in a row.
Looking shaky at the beginning of the week, the Hawks bolstered their hopes with impressive wins on back-to-back nights over Boston and Cleveland, the two top teams in the East.
Atlanta faces the East-leading Cavaliers again on Sunday holding the No. 5 spot in the conference standings.
—
