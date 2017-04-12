Hawks rule out at least 4 starters, Pacers make playoff push

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Atlanta Hawks plan to rest at least four starters in Wednesday night’s season finale as the Indiana Pacers try to clinch a playoff spot.

Kent Bazemore, Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard are injured. Bazemore has a bruised right knee, Millsap has inflammation in his left knee and Howard has back tightness.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder are getting an extra day of rest before the playoffs start.

Thabo Sefolosha is listed as probable with a strained right groin.

Those six players have combined for 355 starts. Nobody else on the roster has started more than 11 games this season.

A win would give Indiana the No. 7 or 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

