Hawks are reportedly listening to trade offers for Paul Millsap

The Atlanta Hawks are just two years removed from winning 60 games, but at just 18-16 this season and facing the possibility that their best player could leave in free agency this summer without compensation, the team is listening to trade offers, according to a report from ESPN.

S‎ources told ESPN.com that the Hawks, fearful of losing Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, are not openly shopping him but are taking calls on the 31-year-old and other pending free agents, notably sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha.



It’s worth noting (as pointed out by Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal Constitution) that just because the Hawks are answering the phone, that doesn’t mean a deal is coming anytime soon.

Here is what is important to remember. The fact the Hawks are listening doesn’t make a trade of Millsap imminent or even likely. Something could happen at some point. However, Millsap is not on the trading block.

This is how front offices communicate with one another in today’s NBA. This is only the beginning of the process, and one that likely won’t conclude until the Feb. 23 trade deadline comes and goes.

There was a report that Millsap had already decided to decline his $21.4 million player option for next year, but you don’t need an inside source to tell you that this particular financial decision has already been made. Millsap is a legitimate All-Star talent, and whether he re-ups with the Hawks or goes elsewhere in free agency, he can command a multi-year deal far exceeding what he’d earn if he were to play under his current contract for one more season.

Millsap, 31, has been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons, and is averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and almost a blocked shot in 34.1 minutes per game this year.