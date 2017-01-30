Hawks-Knicks four-OT thriller produced a fantastic box score

The Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 142-139 in quadruple overtime Sunday in Atlanta. Paul Millsap scored 37 points and played a career-high 60 minutes in the win.

Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 45 points and was one of five players to foul out in the game.

It was the Knicks’ first four-overtime game since Jan. 23, 1951 and Atlanta’s first since March 25, 2012.

Millsap scored the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, but the finish was hardly as interesting as the final box score, which produced these oddities:

— The game lasted almost four hours.

— Nine of 10 starters scored at least 15 points. The only player under that mark was Knicks center Joakim Noah, who had just six points in 41 minutes.

— Two Knicks (Brandon Jennings and Courtney Lee) and four Hawks (Millsap, Kent Bazemore, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder) played at least 50 minutes.

— No one had a triple-double, but Millsap came the closest. He had 19 rebounds and seven assists to go with his 37 points.

— Four of the five players who fouled out were Knicks, and New York had two more players — Jennings and Lee — with five fouls, so things likely would have gotten ugly for the Knicks with another overtime.