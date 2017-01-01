Hawks kid loses his mind after Tim Hardaway Jr. hits three to force overtime (Video)

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drained a three-pointer to force overtime against the San Antonio Spurs. A kid at Philips Arena lost his mind.

The Atlanta Hawks haven’t found their stride yet in the 2016-17 NBA season. Atlanta entered Sunday night’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs only a game above .500 at 17-16.

San Antonio has owned Atlanta during the Mike Budenholzer era of Hawks basketball and the Hawks have begun to reportedly shop some of their star players through trade.

Well, Atlanta may not be done just yet, as they were able to beat the Spurs by two points in overtime. Here is the shot by Atlanta shooting Tim Hardaway Jr. to force overtime. It was so delicious that it made this one kid in attendance at Philips Arena lose his mind.

The three-ball has been commonplace in the Budenholzer era of Hawks basketball. It really helps to have one of the best sharpshooters in NBA history in shooting guard Kyle Korver on the team. People go nuts when Korver or really any Hawk hits a three.

This kid took it to the next level with the three-ball money sprinkler. That’s what we’re going to call it. He was spitting out threes like there was no tomorrow. Of course he’d be excited. The Hawks forced overtime against the best road team in basketball. San Antonio rarely loses and almost never drops a game on the road in 2016-17.

Atlanta would knock off the Spurs in overtime 114-112 to improve to 18-16. The Hawks are right in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference. They entered play on Sunday in fifth place in the East and only behind the Charlotte Hornets in the Southeast Division standings. It might be too early for the Hawks to begin a fire sale. Could Atlanta use this win to jumpstart a solid second-half surge in 2017?

