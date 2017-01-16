Hawks at Knicks live stream: How to watch online

The New York Knicks (18-23) will host the Atlanta Hawks (23-17) on Monday afternoon. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on tap for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Atlanta Hawks (23-17) and the New York Knicks (18-23). Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Atlanta area. The MSG Network will carry the game in the Tri-State Area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Atlanta enters play at 23-17 on the year and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks lead the Washington Wizards (20-19) by 2.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Atlanta won its most recent game over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, 111-98. The Hawks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and are 12-9 away from Philips Arena this season.

New York enters play at 18-23 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (27-13) by 9.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York lost its most recent game on the road to the Raptors Sunday afternoon, 116-101. The Knicks have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are 12-8 at Madison Square Garden this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

TV Info: NBA TV, FSSE, MSG

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Knicks will be getting three points at home from the visiting Hawks. The associated moneylines for the game are Atlanta -175 and New York +135. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 208 points.

Go with Atlanta in this one. The Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA in mid-January. Look for Atlanta to pull away in this one in the fourth quarter.

