Have Philadelphia 76ers Convinced Any NBA Teams To #TrustTheProcess ?

The Philadelphia 76ers blazed the most unconventional rebuilding trails ever undertaken in the NBA. But the team has made remarkable improvements, and in the 2017 NBA Draft, could land the final pieces to build a championship team. But has the team convince any other NBA Teams to attempt a similar route?

Once upon a time…

Isn’t that how all magical stories begin? And if there was ever an NBA magical story, the Philadelphia 76ers are currently the main character. Suspense. Drama. Conflict. Tradition vs. Innovation. Conventional vs. Unconventional.

The National Basketball Association has fallen into a bit of a rut recently. You have the star struck intrigue of the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James on one side. On the other you have the unconventional sharpshooters from the Golden State Warriors. Finally, you have the ever sucessfull and traditional San Antonio Spurs. Then sprinkle in an occasional NBA team to challenge that trio, wash, rinse repeat.

But the tale of the Philadelphia 76ers has the true rags to riches potential. You have the combined David vs. Goliath rolled in with Beauty and the Beast all in one.

So far, the tale has it all.

The only part this story does not have yet is the happy ending. You know, where the prince kisses the princess, where Joel Embiid gets his date with Rihanna, where the Philadelphia 76ers hoist the NBA Championship.

Ahhh, but I get ahead of myself. This is a story about spin-off tales. In the compelling narrative of one tale springs a second tale equally compelling. And then a third…

It’s Okay To Jump Ahead

The Philadelphia 76ers situation is improving rapidly. In two years time, the team will most likely be bringing onto the roster: a top NBA draft pick, two NBA two-year-red-shirted prospects, two NBA lottery picks. This was the same team that entered the 2013 NBA Draft selecting at 11 and 35. That night became very exciting in the second round, as the Philadelphia 76ers exploded one second round pick into several picks in the upcoming years.

But it was not until the team agreed to trade then current starting point guard Michael Carter-Williams in a three team swap that earned the team a Los Angeles first round pick that should convey in 2017. From that point on, the team happily shopped undrafted prospects and NBA Draft 2nd rounds, or was simply willing to wait a year or two for the first round pick to heal.

And so, the quest of the Philadelphia 76ers to find elite players who can take the team further than any other began in 2013. At 2017, the team is beginning to believe they have found one in Joel Embiid, and perhaps a second in Ben Simmons.

76ers Tortoise Versus NBA Hare

The path of the Philadelphia 76ers forced bravery to make decisions which might not pan out. Rather than focus on wrong decisions, the team strove to make right ones. And while other teams jumped ahead in wins because they added expensive veterans, the Philadelphia 76ers continued the regiment of “slow and steady wins the race”.

Now, don’t be shocked at the statement that these Philadelphia 76ers have won nothing yet. Well, besides 10 games, that is. But examine where teams are today, teams which had fallen upon scorched earth.

Rapid Improvement

At this moment, the Philadelphia 76ers are rapidly improving, and for good reason. The team on-boarded three starters to star-caliber NBA players in the forms of Dario Saric, Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid.

In order to accomplish that level of talent coming on simultaneously, an NBA team would need the first, the second, and a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft on a good draft year. The “tanking” reputation of the team is a misnomer. The team never tried to lose. Instead, the focus was bringing significant talent online simultaneously.

Misery Loves Speedy Recovery

Few teams were as hopeless as the 2013 Philadelphia 76ers. And those which were nearly as bad off moved quickly to ascend back to near playoff caliber. In the 2013-2014 season, the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks struggled alongside the 76ers. The following year it was the Timberwolves, Knicks and Lakers. The next season, it was the Lakers and Nets. Finally, this season it’s the Nets, Heat, Timberwolves, Suns, Lakers, Mavericks, and Nuggets.

But in that time, teams like the Milwaukee Bucks improved to just make the playoffs by a whisker, and the following year fell below .500. It’s NBA purgatory. The system is set up to make it very difficult to continue to improve past .500.

Challenge The System

And that’s the point where few NBA teams challenge the system. Recover quickly, get to the playoffs, and then slowly descend once more. That is, until the front office of the Philadelphia 76ers showed a different way.

Rather than try for one or the other, this team tried both paths simultaneously. To do so, the team began to search for undervalued talent anywhere and everywhere. Injured first round players with huge upsides, second round prospects with significant upsides, and even undrafted players who were simply raw and needed time and refinement.

And it worked often. It simply did not deliver fast results.

Alternative Reality

The conclusion of many who have analyzed NBA Championship teams agree with basketball analytics in the premise that you need three stars to carry the team. But how to get there has been hotly contested.

Some teams approach the search for greatness by keying on the superstar, then hoping to attract complimentary stars from free agency, then build a roster around the trio. Other teams attempt to build a roster of stars and role players, and then find the superstar in free agency to make it all click.

Full House

As we discussed earlier, the Philadelphia 76ers 2016 rookie class includes Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Furkan Korkmaz. But the talent level of this group is very high indeed. Basketball experts are already open to Joel Embiid as an epic NBA franchise player. Saric is running second to Embiid as NBA Rookie of the Year. Ben Simmons, while not impacting basketball play yet, is believed by many to have some of the most unique combination of basketball skills since Magic Johnson. Meanwhile, both Luwawu and Korkmaz exhibit traits of solid 3-and-D contributors in the NBA, skillss which are highly valued and in very short supply in the NBA.

How You Doin’?

The Philadelphia 76ers are not the only team trying to rebuild. And so, there have been plenty of comparative analyses over the years. Let’s check in on a few:

First up is an analysis by CBS Sports Matt Moore, who looked into the NBA rebuild of the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadlephia 76ers back in August 2015. He does a very nice job of honestly assessing the Philadelphia 76ers

I’ve written at nauseum about the Sixers before, but here is the core of what’s important for this discussion: The Sixers aren’t continually terrible on purpose; they’re obnoxiously patient because they are determined, come hell or high water, to start the rebuild off right.

Celtic Cross

He then examines the rebuild of the Boston Celtics. Once more he is honest, painfully so to Celtics fans, as he looks at the treasure chest of picks the team had, and the results of what the team ended up with.

Ainge has a roster full of movable contracts for good-but-tradeable players, and six future first-round picks. Boston made the playoffs last year and ended on an absolute tear. The future should be blisteringly bright.

Here’s the problem, in two parts. First, riddle me this: Who is the Celtics’ best player? Who are the Celtics’ best three players? Isaiah Thomas? Marcus Smart? Avery Bradley? Amir Johnson? Jae Crowder? Evan Turner? I have spent an unhealthy amount of time trying to answer those questions this summer. You can’t really move forward with a rebuild without that guy.

In the end, the Celtics appear to have won the battle, but are losing the war.

Magic Mountain

Finally, he looks at the Orlando Magic, and determines they have tried to walk the line between the two camps. In the end, the Magic end up without a clear superstar in their roster either:

The Magic suffer from the same problem as the Celtics in that you don’t know who their best player is. The difference is that if Isaiah Thomas is the Celtics’ best player in two years, they’re in major trouble. If Victor Oladipo, Elfrid Payton, Aaron Gordon, Tobias Harris, Hezonja, or Nikola Vucevic is the Magic’s best player in two years, it means they made the leap.

Ultimately, Moore concludes that the Celtics have done well. But the catch-22 of doing well is that is raises the bar of expectations, forcing the team to attempt a “leap of faith” to win in the playoffs, or blow things up and start over.

Got What We Wanted

But of the three rebuilds, the only team with the discernible franchise changing player is Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the Philadelphia 76ers may soon discover that Ben Simmons is equally talented. If the talents of Embiid Simmons and Saric are as good as advertised, the 76ers, in spite of their record, are further ahead on their rebuild than either the Celtics or the Magic, and the team sill awaits the lottery results of the 2017 NBA Draft – a very strong draft class in virtually everyone’s assessment.

Pilot Program

At the end of the 2016-2017 season, the Philadelphia 76ers will have begun to improve so noticeably that perhaps some NBA franchise will once more risk the ire of the NBA, tap Sam Hinkie to join their front office, and work The Process in some new city for some new team. But until that happens, the Philadelphia 76ers are the pilot program of this new rebuild.

Imitation is Best Form of Flattery

Until the Philadelphia 76ers begin to win enough games to turn heads, nobody will notice. But that could happen as early as the end of this season. If the Philadelphia 76ers end up this season with 25-30 wins, two 2017 NBA Draft lottery picks, and plenty of salary cap space, that’s an awfully strong advantage going forward.

Right now, that position looks awfully good compared to the Brooklyn Nets scenario. In fact, it should look good to quite a few NBA teams this year. Derek Bodner wrote an excellent piece for Liberty Ballers in February 2015 which gave great perspective on the Philadelphia 76ers philosophy.

Trust The Process

“”When we have a set of players that can carry us deep [we will focus on winning] . That’s the only way. That’s the only way to get to where we’re going.-Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie on the Sixers rebuild.

And so, by Sam Hinkie’s own words, the Philadelphia 76ers are now focusing on winning. In conclusion, Bryan Colangelo and Sam Hinkie agree on the strategy moving forward.

How long before other teams agree? Time will tell.

This article originally appeared on