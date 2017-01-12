Hassan Whiteside could end up being an All-Star snub

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside has put up big numbers, but is well short of receiving votes as an All-Star starter in the Eastern Conference.

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside has been a dominant force this season. Just look at his stats. He is fourth in the league in blocks per game and first in rebounding, averaging 14 boards per game to go along with 17 points.

Those are, hands down, All-Star caliber numbers for a center (his stats are better than that of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond last season, who made the All-Star game).

But even with a superb stat line, why is he being overlooked in All-Star Voting?

First returns to All-Star voting were released earlier this month and Whiteside was ninth among frountcourt players. In the latest returns, he’s not even in the top 10 in the Eastern Conference.

The starters will include two backcourt players and three frontcourt players. The traditional position designated for center was done away with a few seasons ago.

Here are the latest results for the Eastern Conference frontcourt positions, via NBA.com.

1 LeBron James (CLE) 1,066,147

2 Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 963,110

3 Kevin Love (CLE) 473,328

4 Joel Embiid (PHI) 457,300

5 Jimmy Butler (CHI) 400,448

6 Carmelo Anthony (NY) 327,716

7 Kristaps Porzingis (NY) 324,106

8 Paul George (IND) 249,484

9 Jabari Parker (MIL) 120,022

10 Tristan Thompson (CLE) 114,759

So what gives?

Well for starters, Whiteside is being overlooked due to the Heat’s current losing record. I think that’s an unfair way of judging who makes it. The All-Star game is a celebration of individual talent, not team success.

However, even though Whiteside is among the best centers in the game, he’s not just competing with centers. The Eastern Conference is loaded with All-Star caliber forwards that he is splitting votes with.

He is obviously overshadowed by the forwards dominating the East this year, like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokuonmpo, Kevin Love, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Paul George and Jabari Parker all receiving more votes thus far.

It’s tough for a true center to compete with all that versatile forward firepower.

Miami’s record hasn’t been much help to promote a Whiteside push either. South Floridians who may have cast votes for Whiteside may not have the motivation to support the team, either.

That said, every player currently getting more votes than Whiteside is at least justifiable.

Except Philadelphia 76ers rookie center Joel Embiid.

“It’s just a popularity contest at this point,” Whiteside told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel after the first returns. “Our record was better than the 76ers [at the last balloting release] and Joel Embiid was fourth.”

Say what you will about Whiteside and the Heat’s season, he deserves to be an All-Star come February. There is perhaps too much ground to cover to get voted in as a starter, but he should make it as a reserve.

