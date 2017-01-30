Halfway Through The Season, Portland May Just Have the Best Back Court in the NBA

Portland’s Back Court of Lillard and McCollum just Might be One of the Best in the NBA.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have been a phenomenal back court duo this year. They are both putting up insane number each night and do whatever it takes to help the team win. Although last night resulted in a heartbreaking Warriors’ loss, they still put up a combined 46 points and 11 assists.

Does their spectacular season make them the best back court in the league? Well, maybe offensively. Here is how they match up to some of the other back courts:

Overall, I would say Lillard and McCollum are up there. They are 2nd in scoring and are 5th in assists compared to uproxx.com best back courts in the NBA. You can argue and say that they can know how to get to the rim and make tough shots, all while getting their teammates involved. To see how a point guard and a shooting guard can get along and have such big games is truly amazing. These players have extremely good chemistry and all just have a huge motor because they just want to hoist the NBA championship trophy.



