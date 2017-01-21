Halftime Heroes: Picking All-NBA Teams At The Season’s Halfway Point

At the halfway point of the NBA season, who should we watch for the rest of the season? Which players are the very best of the best and will make the All-NBA teams?

The NBA season is reaching its peak, and soon NBA teams will begin sledding down the other side as they draw closer to the end of the year than its beginning. Preseason expectations will soon be set aside, if they have not been already, and those teams identified as outliers begin to win over their doubters.

A dazzling performance in a single game can skew early numbers, but by the halfway point it becomes clear whether a player is for real, or whether they were simply riding a hot streak. A surprise start becomes a surprise season; a slow start becomes a year of disappointment.

The league’s very best are already entering position to claim a postseason award, from MVP to Most Improved. Although only one can win a singular award, 15 players will be recognized as All-NBA selections. These selections can have a profound impact on a player’s future earnings, as well as their place in basketball history.

Which players look to be in line for the league’s three All-NBA teams? While some may not make the final list, 40 games or more is plenty of time to make educated guesses as to who will make it, and provide input on who should make it.

The list begins with the honorable mentions, those players too great to be left out. This turns out to be a graveyard of guards that are just barely squeezed off the list.

Honorable Mentions

The NBA is a league of stars, and every team is full of players who were dominant in college, or hold the state record books for their high school exploits. There is room in the league for more than a handful of stars, and the explosive scoring or athletic marvels of the 100th best player in the league is amazing on its own.

But the All-NBA teams seek to reward the very best of the best, and only 15 players are recognized of the league’s hundreds. That will always mean players with stellar numbers and performances will be left out.

Guards

In the backcourt the cuts are painful, as only six of perhaps a dozen deserving players will make the All-NBA rosters. One half of the Toronto Raptors’ offensive attack is left out, as DeMar DeRozan is the first player out. While he is putting up the point totals, his lack of playmaking and middling defense put him a small step below.

Kyrie Irving was voted an Eastern Conference All-Star starter at guard, as was DeRozan, but his season to this point has been inconsistent. He pairs offensive explosions with games of passivity, and yet again he is helpless without LeBron James suiting up alongside him.

John Wall and Kemba Walker are both the centerpieces of teams in the playoff hunt, but neither have the team success nor individual numbers to crack the list. Wall has been the primary engine for Washington clawing its way back into the playoffs and thus deserves mention; similarly, Walker has been the only consistent offensive weapon for a Charlotte team struggling mightily in 2017.

The Western Conference has a few deserving players on the outside looking in. Klay Thompson should be an All-Star, and is the best shooting guard in the league outside of Houston. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are talented scorers but cannot stem the flow of Portland’s disappointing season.

In Utah, George Hill has been incredible when on the court, a two-way force providing the Jazz with the upside to play with the Western juggernauts. Finally, Mike Conley has played at an elite level on either side of his back injury, and the Memphis Grizzlies have refused to go away in a competitive playoff race.

Forwards

While Western Conference players continue to dominate the All-NBA teams, in this year as in the years since Jordan’s retirement, the forward positions are where the East shows best. Not only will half of the six represent the East, but the honorable mentions are weighted towards the Atlantic Ocean as well.

Kevin Love has settled firmly into his niche as the third banana on the defending champions, and he is thriving in it. Paul Millsap is the best player on the current Eastern Conference 4-seed, rising above trade rumors to put up solid two-way numbers.

Jabari Parker has continued to grow as a player, dragging himself to mediocrity on defense while adding multiple angles to his offensive game. Paul George is an All-Star talent who has his team in the playoffs as of this week, although his personal numbers have slipped off of their normal highs.

In the West, LaMarcus Aldridge is the second-best player on the league’s second-best team, as the San Antonio Spurs have avoided both the spotlight and losses. Gordon Hayward missed time early in the season but has been the best offensive piece on Utah.

Center

Here the Eastern Conference falls behind, as all three selections for the team come from the West. For their credit, Hassan Whiteside has been a rebounding force for the Miami Heat, albeit with little positive impact in Miami’s win column.

Joel Embiid has been a per-minute superstar this season, putting up 28.2 points and 11 rebounds per 36, numbers in line with the players who made the All-NBA teams. If Philadelphia continues its upward trajectory late in the season Embiid could rise closer to the list. Dwight Howard has been the linchpin for Atlanta’s defense, and for all of their difficulties in the middle of the year the Hawks are now fourth in the East.

On the other side of the country, DeAndre Jordan has been an even more concentrated form of himself this season, putting up 12.6 points and 13.9 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Thunder have struggled on offense, their strong defense comes on the back of Steven Adams and his solid campaign.

First One Out

The most difficult cut for the All-NBA teams came at the center position as well. Four Western Conference centers deserve a spot on the team, which means one had to be on the outside looking in. The problem in deciding is that each player brings a different sort of resume to the table.

Rudy Gobert is a defensive tower, but only scores 12.8 points per game. DeMarcus Cousins fills up the stat sheet but is inconsistent at best on defense, while Anthony Davis is elite at both ends of the court but plays for a team with the worst record of the group.

Marc Gasol has a resume to be first-team All-NBA, leading a surefire playoff team in scoring while adding three-point range to his game (38.8 percent from beyond the arc). His 4.3 assists per game are first among full-time centers (Al Horford and Draymond Green both start at the 4), and he anchors Memphis’ fourth-ranked defense.

But regardless of his value to the Grizzlies on both ends of the court, Gasol is not posting the raw numbers to beat out his competitors. His 19.8 points fall well behind both Cousins and Davis, and he adds only 6.1 rebounds to his resume. In Player Efficiency Rating, Real Plus-Minus, and true shooting percentage he comes in last among the group.

In another season Gasol would make a team, and potentially even the First Team. But a strong season from some of the league’s pivots – and the Pelicans finally moving Davis to center in their starting lineup – squeezes out one of the league’s most respected big men. Once again, Gasol may get his revenge by advancing further into the playoffs than his center peers.

Third Team All-NBA

G – Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

By the end of the season, Chris Paul’s injury – a torn ligament to his left thumb – may sideline him long enough to miss out on the All-NBA teams. But at the halfway point, the discussion with Paul is not whether he should make a team, but whether the Third Team is too low.

The 6’0” guard leads the league in ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus, including a fifth-place ranking in defensive RPM; no other guard ranks in the top-20. Paul is fourth in the league in assists, second in steals, and is the primary offensive piece on the sixth-best team in the NBA based on record.

Where Paul loses out is that of the four players ahead of him, three have better records, and the fourth is averaging a triple-double for the season. Paul has never filled up the scoreboard, only dropping in 17.5 points per game (every other All-NBA guard is scoring at least 22).

G – Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas is a difficult player to rank amongst his peers. On the one hand, he is a sports marvel, an All-Star basketball player at 5’9”. Drafted with the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Thomas has been proving doubters wrong ever since taking his first NBA dribble.

On the other hand, Thomas is too small to play effective NBA defense. In fact, he ranks dead last in defensive RPM. How can the worst defensive player in the league be on an All-NBA team? It comes down to the final frame.

Isaiah Thomas is scoring 28.7 points per game, fourth in the league and first among Eastern Conference players. Of that 28.7, a stunning 10.1 points comes from the fourth quarter alone, which not only leads the league but would be the best-such number in at least 20 years.

Boston has been the second-best offense in the league since Jan 1, and ranks seventh overall on the season. Thomas is by far their best offensive player, and his defensive shortcomings haven’t stopped the Celtics from ranking third in the East, just 2.0 games behind the Toronto Raptors and 4.5 behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

F – Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

The 2016-17 season will most likely end with the Golden State Warriors playing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the trophy. But until that point, it will be defined as the year of the high-usage superstar. In Houston, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Sacramento, Charlotte and Boston, dynamic offensive stars are putting their teams on their back and putting up incredible statistics.

Add Chicago to the mix, as Jimmy Butler has been fighting and clawing his way to All-NBA numbers and dragging an offensive anemic Bulls team with him. Despite playing the fewest minutes in five seasons, Butler is getting to the foul line for 9.6 attempts per game and pouring in 24.7 points per game, by far a career high in both categories.

Where Butler falls behind his competition is in record, as the Bulls are just 21-23 with a -0.2 point differential. And while Butler is scoring in multifaceted ways, his contributions in other areas — playmaking, rebounding, and blocking shots — drops him below the competition as well, making Third Team All-NBA the proper place for him.

F – Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green has been the runner-up for Defensive Player Of The Year Award the last two seasons, but this year may be the time he actually wins it. Antics and controversies aside, Green has been an elite defender for the league’s top-ranked defense.

Draymond Green ranks third in the league in steals with an even 2.0 per game, and is among the top-20 in blocks with 1.4. He leads all big men in assists, his 7.7 more than 50 percent better than Al Horford’s 5.0. By RPM he is eighth in the association, including fourth in defensive RPM.

Those are the raw numbers, and they leave out the fact that the Golden State Warriors have one of the best point differentials in NBA history, are the top-ranked team in both offense and defense, and are on track to win 70 games. Green may not be the best player on his team, but his contributions are both unique and elite.

C – DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

The tale of Cousins’ All-NBA case occurs almost entirely in the box score, as the Sacramento Kings’ 16 wins mark the lowest total of any player making the All-NBA teams. If the Kings continue to sputter by season’s end, it’s possible if not likely that Cousins finds himself left out.

For now, his raw offensive totals keep him on the roster, as they again show his dominance in the half-court. He pours in 27.8 points per game, including 1.8 three-pointers at 37.8 percent accuracy. Cousins is ninth in the league in PER, eighth in WARP, and 10th in RPM.

While his defensive shortcomings — most likely stemming from a habitual lack of effort — keep Sacramento from truly competing for a playoff berth, his offensive talent shines through whenever he touches the ball. If the Kings do surprise the league and move their one star at the trade deadline, it will be fascinating to watch if his effort level changes in a new location. For now, Cousins makes the Third Team.

Second Team All-NBA

G – Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Although his backcourt mate DeMar DeRozan was the one chosen as an All-Star starter, Kyle Lowry has not only been the better player on his team, but the best guard in the Eastern Conference overall.

On the macro level, the Toronto Raptors have one of the league’s best offenses and a record to match, just three games behind the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Lowry has been their best player at both ends of the court, an accolade handed out to only a select few across the league.

On the micro level, Lowry is putting up stellar numbers. He ranks second in the league in RPM, and first in RPM-wins. Five of the top six players in three-pointers made suit up for Houston or Golden State; Lowry alone cracks the list, and with an elite 43.8 percent shooting percentage.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 22.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game as the engine for the Raptors. Although the voting system for the All-Star game denied him a high honor, the All-NBA teams will see his stellar play and declare it to the basketball world.

G – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry beat out Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook for the All-Star start, and by season’s end his team’s success may eclipse Westbrook for First Team All-NBA. But at the midway point Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for a playoff team, and with Curry taking a backseat to Kevin Durant this season that’s enough to slot Curry on the Second Team.

That is not meant to be a slight, as the two-time defending MVP is having another stellar season. He again leads the league in three-pointers made with 163, on pace to drop in 310 — which would be the second-highest total in league history, behind only last year’s version of Chef Curry.

The Western Conference’s most marketable star is averaging 24.6 points, 1.8 steals, and a league-best 91.9 percent free throw percentage. Those numbers somehow represent a step down. Curry may be ceding some spotlight and some shots to Kevin Durant, but behind the “good teammate” facade is last season’s killer ready to step up when it’s needed.

F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The season’s breakout star plays not in New York or California, but in Wisconsin. Giannis Antetokounmpo built on his strong finish last season to become an All-Star starter and near-lock to make an All-NBA team. The 6’11” athletic marvel runs the point on offense and guards bigs on defense.

The “Greek Freak” is dropping 23.5 points per game, up 6.8 points per game from last season. But that isn’t all he has improved, as nearly every box score stat has increased: Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs in rebounds, assists, free throws made, steals and blocks. Not only that, but he is leading his team in each category as well.

If the nebulous Most Improved Player of the Year Award has ever been a lock this early in the season, the Bucks’ multi-faceted forward has thrown away the key.

There are holes to his candidacy, such as the lack of a consistent outside shot and the fact that Milwaukee is just 20-22 halfway through the season. But the sheer impact of his play has Milwaukee relevant despite missing Khris Middleton, and has the Bucks’ future as bright as any team’s in the league.

F – Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Someone has forgotten to tell basketball media that the San Antonio Spurs are 33-9, on pace for 65 wins, and just three games behind the Golden State Warriors. Despite losing four of their top five big men, they have continued to win basketball games – and the largest portion of credit from that goes to Kawhi Leonard.

Although the two-time defending Defensive Player of the Year has increased his scoring load yet again, he has not cracked under the pressure. He is yet again averaging a career-high in points at 25.1, adding in just under two steals (1.9) and just over two threes (2.1) per game. He has kept up his scorching efficiency even with the increase in usage, as he is putting up .490/.414/.909 shooting percentages.

Leonard may not have the most points, the best metrics or the shiniest game. But he is killing opposing offensive players and then lighting up the box score at the other end. For a Spurs team that refuses to die, Leonard is the best of the bunch.

C – Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert is a hard player to slot in on the All-NBA teams, specifically because he doesn’t score many points. His 12.8 points per game is by far the lowest of any player making this list, and only Chris Paul scores less than 20. But his efficiency and contributions on defense guarantee Gobert a spot among the greats.

On defense the “Stifle Tower” is engulfing players who drive to the rim, averaging a league-leading 2.5 blocks per game. His 12.8 rebounds ranks fifth in the league, and his adjusted field goal percentage is second to only DeAndre Jordan. His 27 points and 25 rebounds Friday night were the first 25-25 game in the league this season.

The Utah Jazz are 12 games above .500, with the seventh-best point differential in the league. Despite a wash of injuries to major rotation pieces, the Jazz are 10th in the league in offense and second in defense, and Gobert has been the only starter to play in every game. Their success lies on his shoulders more than any other’s, and therefore this honor belongs to him as well.

First Team All-NBA

G – Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

When Kevin Durant announced he was signing with the Golden State Warriors, the basketball community immediately zeroed in on Russell Westbrook. What terror would he unleash on the league in response to this great slight done to him? How magnificent would Westbrook the One-Man Show be?

It has been everything expected and more, ranging from rim-destroying tomahawk slams to quirky, passive-aggressive costumes. The box score has suffered as well, weighed down by a plethora of stats. Westbrook is currently averaging a triple-double, something that has allowed him to dominate the headlines even when the Thunder have struggled to keep pace in a strong Western Conference top-seven.

Westbrook’s 30.6 points lead the league, and his 10.4 assists slot in behind only James Harden (more on him below). Just 13 players average double-digit rebounds, and Westbrook is the only guard among them.

His insane usage and boxscore stats are partially weighed out by his team’s record or his inability to provide consistent defense (most likely due to the immense offensive workload). But no weakness can overshadow the sorts of numbers he is accruing, and that should have earned him a starting spot in the All-Star Game, and it will earn him a First Team nod for the All-NBA team.

G – James Harden, Houston Rockets

Whether Harden is still a shooting guard or officially a point guard, the final results are clear. Not only can James Harden be the engine of a successful offense, but when he is on the court he makes magic happen.

The league’s leader in assists (11.9 per game), Harden’s 8.3 rebounds put him in the discussion for triple-doubles on a nightly basis. He is pouring in points — third in the league — and third again in three-pointers made.

Houston is winning games, too, which makes this run even more impressive. The Rockets are well-positioned to be the third seed in the Western Conference, and the reason is 6’5” and has a thick, bushy beard.

F – Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

In Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant often took a backseat to Russell Westbrook’s ball-dominant style of play. In Golden State, Durant is still learning how to fully integrate into the floor of the offense, but there is no doubt that his numbers are phenomenal and need to be recognized.

Kevin Durant is a scoring machine, pouring in 26.3 points per game on just 17 shots, good for a 66 percent true shooting percentage that is tops among players with at least 20 percent usage (Durant is at 27.5 percent with the Warriors; Westbrook is currently first in usage at 41 percent).

His 2.0 three-pointers per game, 1.7 blocks, and his presence on the best team in basketball all work in his favor. If he continues this pace he will be a shoo-in for this spot, and be well deserving of it.

F – LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

The longtime rivals Kevin Durant and LeBron James meet on the All-NBA First Team. James is at the helm for the best team in the Eastern Conference, and despite clearly pacing himself for the playoffs he is playing excellent basketball as the All-Star break approaches.

His 25.5 points is a good but not excellent total, and his 16 combined rebounds and assists per game show his versatility on the court. Sixth in the league in RPM, LeBron is once again crucial to the Cavaliers’ survival. Although the defending Finals MVP has no incentive to lay out all of his chips during the regular season, he has come out swinging and spurred his team to new heights.

Without LeBron, the Cavaliers have once again been inept, losing all three of the games in which he sat earlier this season. If Tyronn Lue wishes to rest James down the stretch he must do so carefully, because James is crucial to their success at both ends of the court. That key role has elevated him to First Team All-NBA.

C – Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Deciding deserving centers was difficult, and all had worthy cases. But Davis combines the offensive firepower with defensive acumen that gives him in the edge. Since moving Anthony Davis to the starting lineup as a full-time center, the Pelicans are lighting up the scoreboard and opening up defensive versatility on the second.

Points? Davis has them, and in abundance, putting up 28.6 per game on 50 percent shooting. He is drawing in 12.0 rebounds, snatching 1.3 steals, and swatting away 2.4 blocks per game. The defensive impact he struggled to have at the 4 has blossomed with his transition to the 5.

The Pelicans are fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot, and making the postseason will be a boon to Davis’ All-NBA credentials. Even if they miss the cut, the numbers Davis is putting together are monumental and deserve the highest recognition. Although his rise to excellence has come a year behind schedule, “The Brow” is putting everything together on his way to the league’s very best.

