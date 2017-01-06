Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors will have a chance to pick up yet another win at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors haven’t lost a game at home during this home stand currently, but they haven’t been perfect either. They’ve struggled with turnovers, holding onto leads and poor fourth quarters against their competition. On Friday night, they’ll play a team that beat them this year, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

For those that want to watch the Warriors battle the Grizzlies at home on Friday night, the game will air on ESPN. There will also be a live stream option online via the WatchESPN app. The app does require a subscription for those that wish to watch the game online. Here’s all the information you need to know about watching Golden State and Memphis online, including TV info, live stream info and more. Details for Friday night are below.

Date: Friday, January 6, 2017

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors in Memphis back in December. It was probably Golden State’s worst game of the season and the entire offense was out of sync. There was no production from the starters and the bench wasn’t much better.

They’ll have to overcome the defensive-minded Grizzlies at home and hope they can get a little bit of offense rolling. Stephen Curry has started to find his groove over the last few games at home and exploded with a big performance over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

This is another chance for the Warriors to pick up a win over a team that will be a playoff team and continue to build some momentum moving forward. They have a chance to continue to put some separation between them and the No. 2 seed so long as they keep winning and taking one at home will go a long way.

This article originally appeared on