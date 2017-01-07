Grizzlies shock the Warriors in OT (Recap)

After being down 24 points, the Grizzlies awoke from their slump to beat the Golden State Warriors 128-119 in overtime.

Last night, the NBA witnessed something crazy happen. The Warriors, who had won 94 of their last 100 home games, had already lost once to the Grizzlies this season on the road and were looking for revenge at home. Instead, the Grizzlies roared from behind and won 128-119. Every NBA fan can agree that the Grizzlies never back down, and last night was no exception.

From the tip, Steph Curry looked like his same old MVP self, hitting a number of 3-pointers and ridiculous layups. Amidst Curry’s 40 points and KD’s 27 points, the Grizzlies still managed to maintain their composure and play the Memphis brand of basketball.

Warriors blew ANOTHER lead

After getting outscored 27-34 in the first quarter, 28-33 in the second and 24-31 in the third, there was little hope for the Grizz, who were down 24 points on the road. Finally, the tenacious defense of the Grizzlies got to Curry and his squad, holding them to just 13 points in the fourth while scoring 32 themselves. In the fourth quarter, the ice-cold Warriors shot 2 for 13 from the field and a terrible 0 for 7 from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies struggled to match the offense of the Warriors for most of the game but finally got going late. Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph owned the paint in the fourth, dropping a respectable 23 and 27. They, also, got Draymond Green in foul trouble. Mike Conley added to his case of why he should be an All-Star, dropping 27 points and 12 assists.

When the Grizzlies were down 2 with 20.6 seconds on the clock, Conley got the ball on the inbound and showed why his nickname is “Captain Clutch.” With Draymond Green guarding him, he drove left and knocked down a vicious step-back jumper, tying the game and showing us why he’s referred to as “Captain Clutch.”

The overtime period went exactly how the fourth quarter went. The Warriors stayed ice cold, shooting 3 for 9. On the other end, the Grizzlies stayed on fire, going 7 for 8 from the field. The Grizzlies advanced to 5-1 in overtime on the year.

Quick hits

Chandler Parsons seemed to look like he was actually starting to get his legs under him. He scored 10 point, shooting 4-7 from the field and knocked down 2 triples. He didn’t play in the second half due to his minute restriction.

Troy Daniels keeps proving why he deserves more minutes. He shot 4-7 from behind the arc and hit some big threes in crunch time. Somebody get this man in the three-point contest.

Tony Allen’s defensive presence was a major key to this victory. He recorded 6 steals and guarded Curry well in the clutchtime. While guarding Curry in overtime, he said to his teammates, “I don’t need help, First Team All-Defense.” Never change Tony Allen, never change.

Next game

The Grizzlies have a must-win against the Utah Jazz Sunday night. Last time they met this season, the Jazz came out on top. In a 6th vs 5th seed West matchup, the Grizz need to get the win.

