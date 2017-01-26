Grizzlies: Rounding out a team of the best players in franchise history

Over the years, the Grizzlies have had some great players. With All-Star weekend quickly approaching, what would an All-Grizzly team look like?

All-Star weekend is near, and it should be exciting for Grizz fans. Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are on the bubble for the reserves list. On one hand, you have the “underrated” and “overpaid” Mike Conley looking to receive his first All-Star bid. On the other hand, you have Marc Gasol who could lock up his third All-Star selection. If he does so, he could receive some Hall of Fame buzz.

As everyone is waiting to see what happens for these Grizzly hopefuls, let’s take a look at a possible All-Grizzly team.

Would this starting five and bench win a championship? You decide!

Point Guard: Mike Conley

There’s no other point guard that has worn Beale Street Blue better than Captain Clutch. Not only has he hit countless clutch shots, but he helped build this team from rock bottom. Early in his career, he could’ve gone elsewhere and taken the easy road to a championship. However, he saw potential in this team and in the city, and he went to work.

Thanks to “The Conductor,” he launched this team to new heights and created a special, unforgettable atmosphere. Because he holds the franchise records for points, assists and steals, Conley is definitely the greatest point guard in franchise history.

Shooting guard: Tony Allen

The heart of the Grizzlies. Tony Allen known by “Mr. First Team All-Defense,” “The Kobe-Stopper,” but more importantly “The Grindfather.”

Though his offensive game leaves little to be desired, he certainly makes up for it with his defense and hustle. Tony created the identity of “Grit and Grind” and brought a championship mentality to Memphis. His defensive play is second to none, and his effort never falters.

Small Forward: Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay could do it all. He can pull through in the clutch, play great defense and end a defender’s life with a poster dunk. He’s truly the only Grizzly wing that was close to superstar level.

Although the Grizzlies and Gay parted ways, he definitely earned his way onto this list and will forever be a part of their rise to playoff contention.

Power forward: Zach Randolph

If Tony Allen is the heart, then Zach Randolph is the soul. Along with TA, he helped reinvent the Grizzlies. He transformed this team from pretenders to contenders. Memphis has truly never loved one man this much since Elvis. He plays an old-school style of basketball and is the perfect fit at the four for this list. Plus, he made it easy to hate Blake Griffin, who’s always a joy to boo.

Center: Marc Gasol

Local high school product Marc Gasol is the main reason why a NBA championship in Memphis has become a believable dream. He’s an All-Star that has adapted his game and raised it to the next level. Big Spain is not only the best center in franchise history but might be the best Grizzly player ever. Hopefully, he can lead the Grizzlies to a championship before he retires.

Bench:

Jason Williams

Who else doesn’t love the idea of “White Chocolate” bringing a little bit of razzle and dazzle to the Grizzlies’ bench?

Mike Miller

Mike Miller, the sweet-shooting 2006 Sixth Man of the Year, holds the franchise record for points in a single game. If it weren’t for Tony Allen’s insane popularity, Miller may be the starting shooting guard.

Vince Carter

Think of a better 40-year old Grizzly? I’ll wait.

Shane Battier

Shane Battier was the first fan favorite in the city of Memphis. He played hard defense, knocked down three-pointers and provided great leadership. He was apart of the Grizzlies’ first playoff run from 2004-2006. In his second stint with the team in 2011, he hit a game-winning three to give the Grizzlies their first win in playoff history.

Pau Gasol

If it weren’t for his brother and Zach Randolph, Pau would definitely be in the starting lineup. Heck, he may even be the best player in franchise history. He was the first Grizzly to ever be an All-Star and lead the team to their first playoff berth. Because of his superb play, he gave the city of Memphis the first taste of playoff basketball.

Would this team win a championship?

The starting five combined with this lethal bench would definitely be in title contention. Ironically, this starting lineup was a real thing at one point. It’s crazy to think of that unit’s full potential. No one knows, but I wouldn’t trade this current team for the world. Go Grizz! #WeEnnis

