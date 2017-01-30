Grizzlies release Troy Williams, sign Toney Douglas

The Grizzlies were expected to make a move, and last night they made one. The Grizzlies have waived Troy Williams from the roster and signed Toney Douglas.

Late last night, the Memphis Grizzlies made an unexpected move:

Grizzlies finalizing deal to bring back Toney Douglas on 10-day contract. Troy Williams will be released to make roster spot available. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 30, 2017

Douglas was last signed by the Grizzlies in December under the NBA’s hardship rule. In six games with the Grizzlies this season, he averaged 5.8 PPG, 2.7 APG and 2.7 RPG. The Grizzlies went 5-1 with Douglas as the backup point guard.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies had to release undrafted rookie Troy Williams to open up a roster spot. Williams beat out DJ Stephens, Wayne Selden Jr., and others in training camp for a roster spot.

But we have point guards?

Troy Williams has great upside, but they need focus on developing Andrew Harrison and Wade Baldwin. As Mike Conley ages, the Grizzlies need to focus on developing a point guard in their system.

Yes, Grizzly fans, I know Andrew Harrison has struggled, but he’s technically a redshirt rookie in the NBA. There’s going to be the up and downs. Harrison has potential. He will become more comfortable as he gets more exposure.

Trust the process Grizzly fans. Remember when Lionel Hollins started playing Mike Conley? Half of Memphis wanted to get rid of him.

Also, Harrison played off the ball at Kentucky. Because Fizdale has thrusted him into a playmaking role, Harrison should reap the benefits sooner rather than later.

You may ask, “Well what about Wade Baldwin?” I’m sorry but why get rid of a first round draft pick? That’s a waste.

Though Baldwin had just been called up, with this move he most likely will be sent back down to the Energy. He continues to gain valuable minutes in the D-League.

Why Williams?

I hate the Grizzlies had to let Williams go, but unfortunately he had to be the guy. It’s a business at the end of the day.

They’ve invested more time in other players. Signing Toney Douglas allows for a possible deeper push in the playoffs, gives Conley a breather and still allows the development of Harrison and Baldwin (assuming Douglas is on the team for the rest of the season).

I hope someone (@ Chris Wallace) can pick up Troy Williams. More than likely, he’ll play in the D-League where he has been for the later part of this season.

Despite some confusion, the Grizzlies have a plan for this season and beyond. With games against the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors and a chance to push for the 4th seed in the playoff race, the Grizzlies need a veteran point guard on the bench.

Once again, trust the PROCESS, Grizz Nation!

