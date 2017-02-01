Grizzlies look to top Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

With Nikola Jokic playing great basketball, the Grizzlies must keep him out of the paint and off the glass, in order to come out on top.

Who: Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets

Where: Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

When: February 1st- 8:00 CT

How to watch: Fox Sports Southeast

How to listen: 92.9 FM/680 AM

Memphis Grizzlies (29-21, 6th in Western Conference)

After a great team performance against the Suns, the Grizzlies moved up one spot in the Western Conference standings. They’re currently on a two-game winning streak and look to keep it up against Denver. With games against the Spurs and Warriors quickly approaching, the Grizz need all the momentum they can get.

Monday night, Mike Conley showed NBA fans why he should’ve made the All-Star team. After scoring 38 points and dropping 9 assists, Grizzlies’ fans were all over social media talking about how Conley was robbed.

Can we talk about what's really wrong with this country? @mconley11 got snubbed from #nba all star voting again… @memgrizz #PeopleAreCrazy — Chris Cox (@CrCox10) January 23, 2017

HEY NOW, MIKE CONLEY SHOULD BE AN ALL STAR — Made in Memphis (@MadeinMemphis1) January 31, 2017

Denver Nuggets (21-26, 8th in Western Conference)

It’s crazy to see how well Nikola Jokic is playing, and how few people are taking notice. In the month of January, he was a monster, averaging 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Also playing good basketball is Danilo Gallinari. In the past 10 games, he’s averaging right at 18 points on 45.9 percent shooting from the field.

The Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak, winning seven of their last 10 games. Throughout the season, Denver has shown how dangerous they can be, but have been inconsistent in doing so. If Jokic and Gallinari can continue to play well, this team could make some noise in the Western Conference.

Prediction:

With both centers playing fantastic basketball, Jokic and Gasol will be a good matchup to watch. The last time these teams met, Memphis came out on top, thanks to Gasol’s game-winning tip-in.

JaMychal Green and Tony Allen should be able to handle Gallinari.

Chandler Parsons catches fire early.

Vince Carter hits three corner three-pointers.

Mike Conley drops 20 points and 10 assists.

As long as the Gasol and Z-Bo can manage to keep Jokic out of the paint and off the glass, the Grizz could easily win this game.

