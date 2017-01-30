Grizzlies Look to Continue Quest for #4 Seed Against Phoenix

With the Thunder and Clippers both losing over the weekend, the Grizzlies have the opportunity to inch closer to the fourth seed.

Who: Memphis Grizzlies @ Phoenix Suns

Where : Talking Stick Resort Arena

When: January 30th – 8:30 PM CT

How To Watch: TNT

How To Listen: 92.9 FM/680 AM

Betting Odds: Grizzlies (-3.5) Over/Under 208.5

Memphis Grizzlies (28-21, 7th in Western Conference):

Coming off of a solid seven point win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, the Grizzlies are currently in seventh in the West. One thing people may not realize, though, is that they’re currently only 2.5 games back of the Clippers (30-18) for the fourth seed. The Grizzlies’ next stretch of games comes against Denver, Oklahoma city and Minnesota. All of these games are very winnable with only OKC having a winning record.

Over the past five games, Marc Gasol has been on a tear, averaging 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2 blocks. Against Phoenix, Gasol has to be matched up against veteran Tyson Chandler. Chandler can be a handful in the post, so look for Gasol to exploit his range and go to his newly perfected 3-point shot early and often.

Also, Brandon Wright is set to make his season debut for the Grizzlies. Wright has missed the beginning of the season due to ankle surgery. His minutes will be limited, but look for Wright to make an immediate impact in the post while on the court.

Phoenix Suns (15-32 ,15th in Western Conference):

The Suns come in to the game dead last in the Western Conference and having lost 5 out of their last 7 games. Although their record does not show it, they do have two incredibly underrated scorers on their team: Eric Bledsoe (21.4 ppg) and Devin Booker (20.8 ppg).

Bledsoe comes in tonight’s game against the Grizz having scored 40+ points in 2 of his last 4 games. Booker is averaging an impressive 25.6 ppg through 13 January games.

While they have no problems scoring the ball, they lack in defense. Phoenix ranks 29th in the NBA in defense giving up 112 points per game. If the Suns want any chance of winning they are going to have to pray this game turns in to a shootout.

Prediction:

Well, to be blunt, Memphis is going to run away with this game early. Although they are mainly known for their “Grit ‘N’ Grind” defense, Memphis knows how to feast on weak defenses.

Mike Conley and Gasol are going to combine for 50 points.

Tony Allen is going to shut down Booker.

Chandler Parsons is going to hit four 3-pointers.

Memphis is going to make Phoenix wish they had that weird remote control from the movie “Click,” so they could just fast-forward through the whole game and pretend it never happened.

Bet Memphis.

Take the points.

Bet the over.

Grizz win, you’re welcome.

