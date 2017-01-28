Grizzlies hope to grab a road win in Utah: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are struggling, but have faith. There is light at the end of this bumpy tunnel.

Last night’s loss in Portland provided plenty of frustration. Damian Lillard became un-guardable, even for Tony Allen, in the last few minutes of the game. A few no-calls later, and the Grizzlies were heading to Salt Lake City with a loss.

A road trip to SLC is the second of six-straight road games for the Grizzlies. In most cases, the second half of a back-to-back in Utah spells trouble. However, this is Memphis Grizzlies we’re talking about. So, don’t expect that.

Here are three key-factors in tonight’s game.

Plain and simple: Marc Gasol needs help.

Marc Gasol has been on a tear this year. That was rewarded Thursday night with his selection to the All-Star reserves list. Unfortunately, as good as Gasol has been, it is simply not enough to do significant damage in the post-season. That is no knock on Marc either, he just needs consistent help. Sure, Mike Conley and Zach Randolph may score well in a game or two, even Tony Allen and JaMyChal Green have had their share of 20-point outings.

The problem hasn’t changed: consistency. Mike Conley has played at a high level all year, and teams have taken notice. Some center their game plans around stopping him. This has directly affected Mike from a scoring perspective, but he has increased his assist totals throughout the past few games. We have several players on the roster who can score, and score a lot. Memphis needs this win, and to do so, someone must step up.

It’s weird to think the Grizzlies are having lackluster defensive performances, but they are. So lets talk about it.

Grizzlies fans are in unfamiliar territory this season. Coach Fizdale has brought an offensive-minded game to the team this year, and many fans are enjoying the increase in explosive plays. These upped offensive numbers, however, have taken a toll on the identity of the Grizzlies: defense.

Gordon Hayward is tough player to defend, and being named an All-Star has most likely boosted his confidence even further. Expect Tony Allen to be matched up with Hayward and play inspired basketball. Damian Lillard’s outburst was not Tony’s fault, but he takes it personally.

Allen is one of the greatest defenders of all time, and he will respond the same way all great players do. Gasol should be able to handle Rudy Gobert, but the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies’ defense need to help create turnovers, and beat Utah in transition.

Moving back to the offensive side of the ball, Chandler Parsons had a rough night. Here is how he can best go about it.

Beefin’

Chandler Parsons was absolutely destroyed early Saturday morning by Blazers’ guard C.J. McCollum on twitter. It is key Chandler does not come out and try to prove a point.

Side Note: Parsons will not play tonight due to not being cleared for both games of a back-to-back.

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

That has to hurt, especially coming from one of the league’s best young guards. Despite the urge Chandler most likely feels to go out and prove why he was awarded a max-contract, he cannot afford to do that.

Chandler Parsons was injured, but his minutes are slowly being extended. He is a lights out shooter, and his full-health is the important thing here. Playing with reckless abandon in the next few games in hopes to prove someone wrong could be disastrous for this team’s (and his own) future.

Parsons will be a big part of whatever this Memphis Grizzlies team accomplishes, and we can under no circumstances lose him for another extended amount of time. #TrustTheProcess .

Game info:

Tonight is a must-win. That goal is absolutely attainable if Memphis can find even an ounce of consistency in the first-half. A hot Grizzlies first half combined with that must-win attitude spells trouble for the Jazz.

What: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

When: 8:00 PM CST

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch: Fox Sports Southeast

How to Listen: 92.9 ESPN Memphis

Betting Odds: Jazz (-8); Over/Under: 187

