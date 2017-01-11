Grizzlies hope to extend winning streak in OKC

After shocking the Warriors and handling the Jazz, the Grizzlies look to extend their win streak tonight in Oklahoma City.

Who: Memphis Grizzlies (24-16) @ Oklahoma City Thunder (23-16)

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

When: Wednesday, January 11th- 7:00 p.m. CT

Oklahoma City Thunder (23-16, 14-6 Home)

Currently ranked 7th in the Western Conference, the Thunder desperately want a win over a team who’s only on game ahead. These two teams faced off a few weeks ago. This was a night where Russell Westbrook was ejected and Troy Daniels hit six three-pointers in the final four minutes.

The Thunder were not too happy about this to say the least. Yesterday, Andre Roberson had this to say

“At the end of that game, I felt like we got disrespected in a way,” “Them launching 3s at the end, I didn’t take that too kindly. And we remember that. We bring it up on film and we’ll come out tomorrow aggressive and try to get after them.”

Needless to say look for the entire OKC team to be fired up for this one.

Russell Westbrook is at the top of my MVP list and for good reason, as he is AVERAGING a triple-double (31.4 points, 10.4 assists and 10.6 rebounds). However, the Grizzlies know a thing or two about defense.

Memphis Grizzlies (24-16, 10-9 Away)

Ladies and gentlemen, things are looking up for the Memphis Grizzlies. The improbable comeback victory over the Warriors was a season-changer, and now it’s all about building off it.

In Sunday’s win over the Jazz, the Grindhouse was fired. The was due to one man: Chandler Parsons.

Though he, once again, played in limited minutes, it appears that he has found his confidence. Parsons logged 9 points, shooting 2-3 from deep and a draining long two-point basket, which turned into an and-one. If he can continue to build confidence, then watch out, NBA. The Grizzlies would add a whole new weapon to their arsenal.

If Memphis can continue to build off these last two wins and put together a win streak, it will do a lot for their confidence moving forward.

X-Factors

Tonight’s game will be a barn-burner, no matter which way it goes.

On one side, you have the Grizzlies, who are oozing with confidence and are beginning to put some major pieces of the puzzle together.

Then there’s Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, and they’re furious. It’s usually best to not upset Russell.

This game is going to come down to the x-Factors for both sides. Whichever player is able to make the most plays down the stretch will help propel their team to a crucial win.

Thunder: Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook is an unstoppable force. He averages a triple-double and may very well be the current leader in the MVP race. However he does have an achilles heal, his temper. This was evident the last time the two teams met, where he was ejected. Westbrook will have to contain his emotions in this one, because the unstoppable force is about to meet an immovable object in this defense.

Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons.

Parsons has done many things this season to make the news, although it wasn’t until this Sunday that it was on the court-related. Parsons encouraged several doubters with a good outing in limited minutes. If he can replicate or surpass that performance and add on the production Gasol and Conley bring, then it’s difficult to see OKC pulling this one out.

