Grizzlies have lackluster showing in first All-Star fan voting Results

With a 22-16 record and a top 3 defense in all of the NBA, you’d think the Grizzlies would have a few players in the hunt for an All-Star nomination.

Here’s how the first return of All-Star voting looks:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers: 595,288 votes

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 500,663

3. Kevin Love, Cavs: 250,347

4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: 221,984

5. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks: 189,817

6. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls: 189,066

7. Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks: 184,166

8. Paul George, Indiana Pacers: 138,332

9. Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat: 72,628

10. Jabari Parker, Bucks: 64,141

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving, Cavs: 543,030

2. Dwyane Wade, Bulls: 278,052

3. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors: 253,340

4. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics: 193,297

5. Derrick Rose, Knicks: 129,924

6. Kyle Lowry, Raptors: 128,940

7. John Wall, Washington Wizards: 87,360

8. Jeremy Lin, Brooklyn Nets: 59,562

9. Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets: 52,122

10. Avery Bradley, Celtics: 32,822

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors: 541,209

2. Zaza Pachulia, Warriors: 439,675

3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs: 341,240

4. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans: 318,144

5. Draymond Green, Warriors: 236,315

6. DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings: 202,317

7. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: 125,278

8. LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs: 101,724

9. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers: 100,524

10. Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies: 97,370

Guards

1. Stephen Curry, Warriors: 523,597

2. James Harden, Houston Rockets: 519,446

3. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder: 501,652

4. Klay Thompson, Warriors: 293,054

5. Chris Paul, Clippers: 173,830

6. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: 117,857

7. Eric Gordon, Rockets: 76,609

8. Manu Ginobili, Spurs: 65,832

9. Andre Iguodala, Warriors: 64,247

10. Zach LaVine, Timberwolves: 53,642

Grizz turn-outs

Oddly enough, Marc Gasol is the only name that appears on the list. He shows up at #10 on the list of Frontcourt players with 93,370 votes.

Gasol’s averaging a career high in points (19.7, 4th among Centers), assists (4.3, 2nd) and has added a new found shot from beyond the arc that has worked out quite well (41%). He may be averaging career-low rebounding numbers, but with him having to fill the role of provider, scorer and defender while Parsons and Conley were out, something was bound to take a hit.

The most surprising player left off of the list is Mike Conley. Although he missed nearly 3 weeks due to injury, Conley has still managed to average career highs in points (18.3), rebounds (3.6), blocks (0.5), 3PM (2.3), and 3P% (42%). That combined with the fact that he’s the NBA’s highest-paid player seemed like it would have worked a little bit more in Conley’s favor.

With guys like Zaza Pachulia, Jeremy Lin, Manu Ginobli and Andre Iguodala receiving a large amount of votes, it’s easy to see why the new system may be a little bit flawed. Hopefully, in these next few weeks, things will return to normal, and we can start to see the worthy players round out the starting and reserve roles.

All-Star voting for fans officially ends at 11:59 PM on January 16th, so be sure to cast your votes before it is too late.

