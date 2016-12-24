Grizzlies Grind to a Win Over the Houston Rockets
In one of their worst shooting nights of the season, the Houston Rockets missed too many three’s in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
109
115
Despite gaining some important victories by defeating Golden State, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City, it is safe to say that the Houston Rockets have fallen back to earth. Following their 10-game winning streak, the Rockets have lost two of their last three games.
Although Houston came in with one of the top offenses in the league, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the continuous challenges for the Rockets. Friday night’s test showed us the Rockets still are a good team, but when they miss 32 3-pointers, it can take them out of a game. But in the fourth quarter, the Rockets made 7 of 16 3-pointers to stay in the hunt.
The Rockets got off to a hot start hitting all shots from around the FedEx Forum. Houston held a commanding 21-15 lead within minutes after the opening tip. However, with James Harden picking up his third foul midway through the first quarter, Houston’s offense went downhill.
Despite shooting 52.1 percent while holding a 31-25 first quarter lead, Houston opened the second missing their first 11 shots. With future Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Zach Randolph taking control of the game, Grizzlies led 54-49 at the half.
Behind Ryan Anderson and the playmaking of James Harden, Houston battled their way back to and made it a competitive game. After the third, they trailed 77-75.
After the Grizzlies opened the fourth with a 10-0 run, it was a point of no return for the Rockets. Despite a game-high 24 points by Mike Conley, it was the Grizzlies bench that ended the game for Houston.
Rockets starting Frontcourt
Montrezl Harrell
C, Houston Rockets
B
Ryan Anderson
PF, Houston Rockets
A+
Trevor Ariza
SF, Houston Rockets
D
Rockets Backcourt
Patrick Beverley
SG, Houston Rockets
B
James Harden
PG, Houston Rockets
C+
Best Bench/Opponent
Eric Gordon
SG, Houston Rockets
C-
Mike Conley
PG, Memphis Grizzlies
A+
After the loss, the Houston Rockets will look to bounce back Monday night against the Phoenix Suns in Houston.
