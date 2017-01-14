Grizzlies debut fresh MLK alternate jerseys

Sunday night against the Bulls, the Memphis Grizzlies are revealing an alternate jersey design to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

New jerseys are always a joy. While very few new designs actually succeed, many flop. However, the Grizzlies’ new alternate jerseys may be one of the best to come out in a while.

Isn’t this uniform absolutely sharp?

Besides the fresh design, there’s strong meaning behind every detail.

[Black Uniform Color] The black uniform color base was chosen as a sign of respect for the moment, the movement and a reminder of the dignity of Civil Rights marchers who led us forward wearing dark suits.

[Memphis Wordmark]

The “MEMPHIS” wordmark across the chest showcases the marriage of the historic Lorraine Motel sign on the south side of the building and the Grizzlies’ inline typeface.

[Uniform Piping Design]

The piping design replicates the railing surrounding the exterior walkways and balconies of the historic hotel and museum.

[Sea Foam Color Accents]

The sea foam color accents, numbers and piping are pulled directly from the doors at rooms 306 and 307, where Dr. King spent his last moments on April 4, 1968.

[Wreath]

The wreath icon on the neckline was designed to represent the wreath that hangs where Dr. King was slain, and placed in the center of the uniform to remind us of his sacrifice and work for social justice and equality.

While these jerseys will be selling like hot cakes throughout the season, we can’t forget the significance behind it.

Other MLK day ceremonies

At halftime of tomorrow’s game, former Duke and NBA star Grant Hill, WNBA pioneer Lisa Lesile and former NBA player and NBA analyst Steve Smith will receive National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Awards.

The Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is at 8:00 PM, central time.

Tune in for one of the biggest games of the year for the city of Memphis.

