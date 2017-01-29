Grizzlies bounce back with win over Jazz Saturday night

After a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Memphis Grizzlies take a key win over the Utah Jazz 102-95 to take the season series, 3-1.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Jazz 27 16 31 21 95 Grizzlies 26 26 28 22 102

In this Western Conference matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz in a full-team effort.

The Grizzlies fell behind 27-26 in the first quarter but took a 52-43 lead going into half and never trailed after that.

Zach Randolph’s excellence off the bench was the story of the night as he scored a season-high 28 points. Mike Conley added 23, hitting key shots in the 4th quarter to hold off the Jazz’s late push. Marc Gasol also added 18 points with four triples.

The role players gave the Grizz a nice boost. Troy Daniels had six points in his first game back from injury. JaMychal Green added nine and James Ennis scored eight points. Vince Carter had a doozie of a game, misfiring on all seven of his shot attempts.

Despite Rudy Gobert’s elite paint protection, the Grizzlies dominated inside tonight, scoring 48 points in the paint.

Though the Jazz shot 47 percent from the field, the numbers don’t show how the Grizzlies forced the Jazz into tough shots. The defensive effort was a positive for the Grizzlies. The rotations looked smooth, and the Grizzlies communicated well throughout the game.

The Grizzlies have officially taken the season series over the Utah Jazz, 3-1.

Injury updates

Chandler Parsons didn’t play tonight due to planned rest, and Deyonta Davis was out due to personal reasons.

Brandan Wright didn’t play tonight, but he was a game-time decision, which is a good sign for the Grizzlies. Don’t be surprised if Wright is back on the court sometime during this road trip.

The Jazz

On the Jazz’s side, Rodney Hood led the team with 20 points. Newly elected All-Star Gordon Hayward finished the game with 14 points, and George Hill concluded the night with 15 points.

Derrick Favor rested and didn’t see any action tonight.

The Jazz fell to 30-19 but still hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Up next for the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will fly to Phoenix to take on the Eric Bledsoe and the Suns on Monday night.

That game will be aired on TNT and will tip-off at 9:30 PM CT.

