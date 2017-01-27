Grizzlies at Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers (20-27) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (27-20) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are 10 NBA games on the schedule for Friday, Jan 27. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Memphis Grizzlies (27-20) and the Portland Trail Blazers (20-27). Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland will be at 10:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Memphis area. Comcast SportsNet Northwest will carry the game in the Greater Portland area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Memphis enters play at 27-20 on the year and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the San Antonio Spurs (36-9) by 10 games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis won its most recent game over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, 101, 99. The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 11-11 away from the FedEx Forum this season.

Portland enters play at 20-27 on the year and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (30-18) by 9.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland has won two games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10 and is 12-9 at the Moda Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

TV Info: FSSE, CSNW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Trail Blazers will be getting 1.5 points at home from the visiting Grizzlies. The associated moneylines for this game are Memphis -120 and Portland +100. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 207 points.

This should be one of the closest games on the Friday night slate. Since it is at home for the Trail Blazers, take them getting points from the visiting Grizzlies.

