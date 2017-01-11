Grizzlies at Thunder live stream: How to watch online

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-16) venture away from home to take on Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-16) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

Russell Westbrook continues to be one of the brighter stars in the NBA universe and he’ll have another opportunity to make a statement on national television this week. On Wednesday evening, Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder welcome Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and the Memphis Grizzlies to town for a battle of playoff-bound teams and ESPN will bring you the action.

The Thunder have won back-to-back games and, in their last outing, Oklahoma City managed to win despite a “so-so” game by Westbrook’s standards. The explosive guard managed only 21 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds, and while that seems like a fantastic performance, it is actually below the baseline for Westbrook during his historic season. In fact, Westbrook’s season-long averages (31.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists) would place him in a pantheon by himself from an all-time sense and everyone is tuned in to see what he’ll do next.

For Memphis, this is a team that just keeps plugging along and picking up victories. The Grizzlies have knocked off the Warriors (on the road!) and Jazz in the last two games. While it is almost never pretty, it is almost always effective and Memphis plays a beautiful brand of basketball for the die-hard NBA fan.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV Info: ESPN, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Southeast

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

The good folks at FiveThirtyEight indicate that Oklahoma City enters with a 66 percent chance to claim victory in this game. While that makes sense given the venue and relative proximity of the two teams, it will be interesting to see if Memphis can pull off the minor upset.

Russell Westbrook is a one-man show that no one wants to miss and it is easy to find his performance on Wednesday.

