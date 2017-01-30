Grizzlies at Suns live stream: How to watch online

The Phoenix Suns (15-32) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (28-21) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on tap for Monday, Jan. 30. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Memphis Grizzlies (28-21) and the Phoenix Suns (15-32).

Tipoff from Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix will be at 10:30 p.m. ET. While there will not be a local telecast in either the Memphis or Phoenix media markets, the national broadcast can be found on TNT. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Memphis enters play at 28-21 on the year and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the San Antonio Spurs (36-11) by nine games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis won its most recent game on the road against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, 102-95. The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their last 10 and are 12-12 away from the FedEx Forum this season.

Phoenix enters play at 15-32 on the year and in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Suns trail the Golden State Warriors (41-7) by a massive 25.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Phoenix has lost three games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10 and is 8-14 at Talking Stick Resort Arena this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 30

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Suns will be getting 3.5 points at home from the visiting Grizzlies. The associated moneylines for this game are Memphis -165 and Phoenix +145. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 208.5 points.

Since the Grizzlies have had a day off from their road win in Salt Lake City over the Jazz, Memphis should be fresh and should have no problem handling the Suns. Look for the Grizzlies to win and cover the 3.5-point spread on Monday night in Phoenix.

