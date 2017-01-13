Grizzlies at Rockets live stream: How to watch online

The Houston Rockets (31-10) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (24-17) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Southwest Division rivalry game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Friday, Jan. 13. One of those games will be between Southwest Division rivals in the Memphis Grizzlies (24-17) and the Houston Texans (31-10). Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Memphis area. Root Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater Houston area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Memphis enters play at 24-17 on the year and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the San Antonio Spurs (31-8) by eight games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis lost its most recent game on the road Wednesday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder,103-95. The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in the their last 10 games and are 10-10 away from the FedEx Forum this season.

Houston enters play at 31-10 on the year and in third place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the Spurs by a game in the Southwest Division standings. Houston lost its most recent game on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, 119-105. The Rockets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 and are an impressive 16-3 at the Toyota Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

TV Info: FSSE, RTSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Rockets will be laying 7.5 points at home to the visiting Grizzlies. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -305 and Memphis +245. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 214 points.

With the way that the Rockets play at home, look for them to cover the 7.5-point spread and beat the Grizzlies at the Toyota Center on Friday the 13th.

