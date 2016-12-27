Grizzlies at Celtics live stream: How to watch online

The Boston Celtics (18-13) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are four NBA games on the slate for Tuesday, Dec 27. One of those games will be between the Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) and the Boston Celtics (18-13). Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Memphis area. Comcast SportsNet New England will have the telecast in the New England region. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Memphis enters play at 20-13 on the season and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the San Antonio Spurs (25-6) by six games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis lost its most recent game on the road Monday night to the Orlando Magic, 112-102. The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their last 10 and are 8-6 away from the FedEx Forum this year.

Boston enters play at 18-13 on the season and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics trail the Toronto Raptors (22-8) by 4.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston won its most recent game on the road against the rival New York Knicks on Christmas Day, 119-114. The Celtics have gone 6-4 in their last 10 and are 6-6 at home this year.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TV Info: FSSE, CSNE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Celtics will be 6.5 games at home to the visiting Grizzlies. The associated moneylines for this game are Boston -275 and Memphis +225. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 197 points.

While Memphis did lose on the road of a first game of a back-to-back away from the FedEx Forum on Tuesday night, this is a game that the Grizzlies can definitely win on Tuesday night. Take the Grizzlies getting points. Boston hasn’t shown it can dominate opponents at home this season and Memphis is certainly a strong one.

