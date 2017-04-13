Grizzlies’ Allen out indefinitely with strained calf muscle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen is out indefinitely with a strained calf muscle in his right leg as his team gets ready for its Western Conference playoff series with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Allen ”will be continually re-evaluated while beginning rehab immediately.”

Allen was injured Wednesday as the Grizzlies closed the regular season with a 100-93 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The 35-year-old Allen averaged 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 71 games this season.

Memphis opens its first-round playoff series Saturday at San Antonio. The Spurs are seeded second and the Grizzlies are seeded seventh in the Western Conference.

