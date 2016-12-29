Grizz fans: Chandler Parsons will be fine

Since coming back from knee surgery, Chandler Parsons hasn’t lived up to Grizz Nation’s expectations so far. However, fans, be patient. Parsons will be fine.

After signing a 4-year, $94 million contract, many fans expected Chandler Parsons to be the answer. He’s actually the piece the Grizzlies have needed since they traded away Rudy Gay. He can shoot, distribute the ball, play multiple positions and score. It seems like a match-made in heaven.

Until his knee history came into play.

Grizz “knee”d Chandler Parsons

Last season, Chandler Parsons saw his season come to an end quite early. He needed surgery for a torn meniscus on a knee that was operated on the prior offseason.

At media day, both Chris Wallace and Dave Fizdale expressed that they were going to be patient with Parsons’ knee.

After missing opening night and the first week of the season, Chandler Parsons returned against Portland. Many were excited about his debut, until he turned in a 0-for-8 performance.

He showed promise the next 5 games, averaging 9.2 points on 20-for-46 shooting from the field but shot an abysmal 5-for-21 from beyond the arc.

Then, against his former team, everything seemed to click. Chandler Parsons scored 12 points and connected on 3 of his 5 triples.

Chandler Parsons was playing a huge role in the offense. He was hitting threes, playing off the post and getting to the line. By the second half, Grizzlies fans had to be salivating as he knocked down 2 triples in front of former boss Mark Cuban.

Chandler Parsons showed flashes of being the team’s missing link.

Until, another mishap.

Why basketball gods?

After the game against Dallas, news broke that Chandler Parsons was out, again, but with a bone bruise in the OTHER knee.

Typical day for a Memphis Grizzlies fan.

After a month, Chandler Parsons returned to the court, looking rusty.

In three games, he’s tallied only 6 points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Twitter riot

Memphis twitter hasn’t been easy on Chandler Parsons, thus far.

Hey @memgrizz since you're paying @ChandlerParsons 95 mil to do absolutely nothing. I was wondering if I can be the next small forward. — Michael Taylor (@MJtaylor_6) December 28, 2016

@CAGrizBeat chandler parsons production, what a waste of money — Keith Scatamacchia (@chief_keith80) December 28, 2016

Chandler Parsons is the equivalent to a burglar, breaks in and takes your money and destroys your house. https://t.co/glOmxiN1gI — Larry Patrick (@pops901) December 28, 2016

News Flash

CHILL OUT, GRIZZ NATION.

Chandler Parsons is coming off major knee surgeries and adapting a fast-paced NBA game. This isn’t you coming back from a sprained ankle in a YMCA game.

As he’s getting back in basketball shape, there have been some silver linings. Prior to his second injury of the season, he showed a willingness to shoot the ball. In addition, the offense looked smoother with Parsons in the lineup.

Once he’s back up to speed, he should open up more opportunities not just for him but for the other 4 guys on the court.

The Memphis Grizzlies signed Chandler Parsons not for November/December of the first year of his contract but for four years. There’s plenty of time to for him to prove his worth.

If he’s up to speed by All-Star break, he’s a serious piece for the Grizzlies’ championship pursuit.

Deja Vu

When Chandler Parsons came back from injury last season, his numbers in Dallas looked oddly familiar.

Chandler Parsons returned from a knee injury at the start of last season as well. Here are his numbers from the start of the 2015-16 season. pic.twitter.com/XFqbcfDv25 — #HOLIDAYGrizz 20-14 (@ItsGrizzTime) December 24, 2016

Then, something magical happened. He became … healthy.

AND LOOK WHAT A HEALTHY CHANDLER PARSONS STARTED DOING ONCE HIS KNEE WAS ALL GOOD. HE WAS A VERY GOOD CHANDLER PARSONS. pic.twitter.com/PZohWFWPK9 — #HOLIDAYGrizz 20-14 (@ItsGrizzTime) December 24, 2016

In the last 3 months of his season, Parsons averaged 16.1, 18.8 and 16.2 points, respectively. If he could hover around there soon, he’ll supply Gasol and Conley with much-needed scoring help.

Trust the Parsons

I know it’s hard for fans to understand, but there has to be patience.

Parsons is a solid basketball player coming off rough injuries. Once he comes into form, he has the potential to be a boost to this Grizzlies team.

In the words of Joel Embiid, “trust the process.”

